Tissue Biology Is Shaped by Nutrient Availability and Organelle Signaling

The ability to therapeutically manipulate the immune system presents a multitude of potential opportunities for treating infectious diseases, cancer and other diseases, but first, researchers must fully understand the processes that shape immunity. Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have added another piece to the puzzle, showing how metabolic factors influence tissue immunity in an intricate interplay between nutrient availability, organelle biology and tissue-resident memory T (TRM) cell development. The team found that TRM cells rely on mitochondrial activity for development and are inhibited by nutrient-sensing pathways in lysosomes. The findings were published today in Immunity.





“We are excited to introduce a new layer of regulation in tissue immunity, which we believe will significantly enhance our understanding of this field. Our findings have the potential to inform new strategies for modulating tissue immunity, particularly for improving anti-infection responses,” said corresponding author Hongbo Chi, PhD, St. Jude Department of Immunology.

The crucial role of memory T cells

CD8+ T cells are vital in defending against infections and cancer while promoting tissue health. During primary infections, they differentiate into effector cells, which provide immediate responses, and memory cells, which persist long-term for quicker responses upon re-exposure. TRM cells are a specialized subset of memory cells that remain in tissues, offering rapid, localized responses by monitoring for signs of infection. Their ability to act as first responders enhances tissue-specific immunity, making them crucial for effective adaptive or long-term immunity.





“Our study focuses on tissue immunity, specifically examining TRM cell formation,” said first author Jana Raynor, PhD, St. Jude Department of Immunology. “These cells migrate to specific tissues — such as the lungs, intestines or skin — and establish long-term residency. They help provide the first line of defense against infections, and TRM-like cells are increasingly recognized for their role in responding to tumors.”

TRM and T-like cells are of great interest due to their potential use in immunotherapy since they provide rapid, localized immune responses at the site of infection or tumor growth. Their long-term presence in tissues ensures lasting immunity and strong immune memory, allowing rapid reactions to previously encountered pathogens or cancer cells.