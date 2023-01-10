We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Toxoplasmosis "Master Key" Allows It To Infect So Many Species

News  
Published: January 10, 2023
 
| Original story from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
A transmission electron microscopic image showing some of the ultrastructural details displayed by a Toxoplasma gondii tissue cyst, within which bradyzoites are developing.
This transmission electron microscopic (TEM) image reveals some of the ultrastructural details displayed by a Toxoplasma gondii tissue cyst, within which bradyzoites could be seen developing. Credit: CDC

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Toxoplasmosis "Master Key" Allows It To Infect So Many Species"

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

One of the most widespread zoonoses worldwide, toxoplasmosis is an infectious disease that is caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii. Although cats are the final host, the parasite can infest any warm-blooded animal, including humans. In an investigation of how the pathogen manages to infect such a broad range of hosts, a team led by Prof. Markus Meissner, Chair of Experimental Parasitology at LMU, has identified a central protein complex.


Toxoplasma belongs to a phylum of unicellular parasites known as Apicomplexa. In contrast to Toxoplasma, most species in this group are restricted to specific hosts and cell types. The malaria pathogen Plasmodium, for example, is very species-specific and can infect only liver cells and red blood cells. In the view of the scientists, the broad host range of Toxoplasma suggests that the parasite can recognize multiple structures of the host cell, leading to the activation of a central invasion complex.


“Our hypothesis was that this invasion complex is strongly conserved and present both in Toxoplasma and in Plasmodium,” says Dr. Mirko Singer, lead author of the study. “To investigate the invasion mechanisms and possible reasons for the different host specificity, we compared the factors involved in the invasion of the host for Toxoplasma and Plasmodium.”

Interplay of two variants

In their analysis of the invasion factors, the researchers concentrated on a family of huge Cysteine Repeat Modular Proteins (CRMPs), which were already suspected of playing a role in the invasion. Plasmodium possesses four of these proteins, whereas Toxoplasma has just two. By means of various experiments, the scientists managed to demonstrate that there are two CRMP variants which interact in pairs – Variant A interacting with Variant B in each case. The entire complex is assembled within Toxoplasma and then moves to the surface of the parasite, where it initiates the invasion of the host cell. If one of the partners is removed, the parasite cannot penetrate its host cell – the complex thus functions as a central “master key” to access the host.


Furthermore, the scientists identified two additional little helper proteins in Toxoplasma that each bind specifically to one of the variants. “Without these helpers, it is harder for Toxoplasma to invade cells,” says Meissner. “Interestingly, they are absent in Plasmodium, which could explain Toxoplasma’s broader host range.”


Reference: Singer M, Simon K, Forné I, Meissner M. A central CRMP complex essential for invasion in Toxoplasma gondii. PLOS Biol. 2023;21(1):e3001937. doi: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3001937


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.


Related Topic Pages
Infectious Diseases
Structural Biology
Advertisement
Chosen for You
A worker looks at a pressure gauge on green pipes.
Listicle

Chemical Analysis in the Petrochemicals Sector
A syringe and three vials containing clear liquid appear to be falling under a spotlight. The background is red.
eBook

Vaccine Development Pipeline
eBook

Advances In Mass Spectrometry
Advertisement
Advertisement