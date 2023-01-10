Toxoplasmosis "Master Key" Allows It To Infect So Many Species

One of the most widespread zoonoses worldwide, toxoplasmosis is an infectious disease that is caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii. Although cats are the final host, the parasite can infest any warm-blooded animal, including humans. In an investigation of how the pathogen manages to infect such a broad range of hosts, a team led by Prof. Markus Meissner, Chair of Experimental Parasitology at LMU, has identified a central protein complex.





Toxoplasma belongs to a phylum of unicellular parasites known as Apicomplexa. In contrast to Toxoplasma, most species in this group are restricted to specific hosts and cell types. The malaria pathogen Plasmodium, for example, is very species-specific and can infect only liver cells and red blood cells. In the view of the scientists, the broad host range of Toxoplasma suggests that the parasite can recognize multiple structures of the host cell, leading to the activation of a central invasion complex.





“Our hypothesis was that this invasion complex is strongly conserved and present both in Toxoplasma and in Plasmodium,” says Dr. Mirko Singer, lead author of the study. “To investigate the invasion mechanisms and possible reasons for the different host specificity, we compared the factors involved in the invasion of the host for Toxoplasma and Plasmodium.”