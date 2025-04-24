Uncovering the Role of Mechanosensing in Bacterial Biofilms

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Understanding how bacteria form communities on surfaces, including biofilms, has significant implications for both health and industry. Cells use tactile sensors to detect surfaces and convert the sense of touch into biochemical signals to colonize surfaces.





Dr. Pushkar Lele, a professor in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University, has received a National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of General Medical Services (NIGMS) R01 research grant award to investigate how bacteria sense their mechanical environment – termed mechanosensing – triggering intracellular signaling that leads to surface colonization.





"Bacteria constantly sense mechanical signals in their surroundings to identify suitable conditions for establishing multicellular biofilms," Lele explains. “We're trying to determine how the sensor proteins, known as mechanosensors, function.”





Unraveling how mechanosensing occurs is somewhat akin to explaining the workings of a hidden key in a grand piano that orchestrates an entire symphony when pressed. Except, researchers in the Lele Lab are attempting to explain the mechanisms at the tiny length scales of the bacterium.





The investigations demand ultra-precise tools, given that cells are approximately a hundred times smaller than the width of a human hair and mechanosensors are a hundred times smaller than the cell itself. This challenge has been met by Lele’s acquisition of a new microscope from supplementary funds provided by the NIGMS.





