Zika Virus Alters Skin Chemistry to Enhance Mosquito Attraction

Zika virus alters the chemical composition of human skin, making individuals more attractive to mosquitoes, according to new research from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. The study, published in Communications Biology, suggests that these changes enhance the virus’s ability to spread by increasing mosquito bites.





The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits Zika as well as dengue and chikungunya, has expanded its range due to climate change and urbanization. Despite extensive research on these viruses, the factors influencing transmission efficiency remain poorly understood.

Skin metabolism and mosquito attraction

The study found that Zika infection leads to metabolic alterations in dermal fibroblasts, a type of skin cell responsible for structural integrity. These changes affect the production of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are chemicals emitted through the skin that mosquitoes use as cues for locating hosts.

“Our findings show that Zika virus isn’t just passively transmitted, but it actively manipulates human biology to ensure its survival."

Dr. Noushin Emami.

Using meta-proteome analysis, a technique that examines interactions between genes and proteins, researchers identified shifts in gene and protein expression linked to the increased production of these VOCs. This suggests that Zika actively manipulates its host’s biology to promote further transmission.





Dermal fibroblasts Fibroblasts are specialized cells in the skin that produce collagen and other structural proteins. They help maintain skin integrity and play a role in wound healing and tissue repair. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) VOCs are chemicals that easily evaporate at room temperature. In biological systems, they can serve as signaling molecules, such as those emitted by human skin that attract mosquitoes. Meta-proteome analysis This technique examines the full set of proteins expressed in an organism or a specific tissue. It provides insight into how different proteins interact and contribute to biological processes.

Implications for vector control

Understanding how Zika modifies host attractiveness to mosquitoes could provide new avenues for controlling its spread. Future research may explore strategies to disrupt the VOC signals that make infected individuals more appealing to mosquitoes. Genetic interventions or topical treatments that interfere with these chemical cues could reduce transmission rates.

“As Zika cases rise and Aedes mosquitoes expand their range, understanding the mechanisms by which they gain a transmission advantage could unlock new strategies for combating arboviruses. The possibilities are as intriguing as they are urgent.”

Dr. Noushin Emami.

Reference: Mozūraitis R, Cirksena K, Raftari M, et al. Zika virus modulates human fibroblasts to enhance transmission success in a controlled lab-setting. Comm Biol. 2025;8(1):139. doi: 10.1038/s42003-025-07543-9



