$1M Prize Will Advance AI-Powered Alzheimer’s Discoveries

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 3 minutes

The Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (AD Data Initiative) – backed by Bill Gates and partners – has launched the Alzheimer’s Insights AI Prize, a global competition offering a $1 million first prize for the most innovative agentic AI solution to accelerate breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s and dementia research.





Unlike traditional AI, agentic AI can independently plan, reason and act – helping scientists analyze vast datasets, speed up drug discovery and biomarker identification and improve trial design.





The winning tool will be made publicly available via the AD Workbench, the initiative’s free cloud-based platform that fosters global data sharing and collaboration.





With Alzheimer’s cases projected to reach 152 million by 2050, the prize aims to mobilize the global innovation community to harness AI for faster, more predictive research, with applications opening August 19, 2025.





Technology Networks recently had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Niranjan Bose, the managing director (Health & Life Sciences Strategy) at Gates Ventures LLC and science advisor to Mr. Gates.





Bose discussed the rationale behind the prize, how agentic AI differs to traditional AI and the impact AI could have on the Alzheimer’s research landscape.