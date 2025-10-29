“AI Skills Gap” on the Horizon, Signals Lab of the Future Survey

Read time: 5 minutes

More than three-fourths of labs expect to be using artificial intelligence (AI) within the next two years, new survey data reveals. But while AI remains the number one investment area for these labs, an “AI skills gap” is quickly becoming one of the biggest barriers to Al adoption.





These insights come from the 2025 The Evolution of Labs industry report, which features analysis of the annual Lab of the Future survey. Now in its third year, the survey is conducted by the Pistoia Alliance, a global not-for-profit alliance that advocates for greater collaboration in life sciences R&D, in partnership with Open Pharma Research.





The survey examines laboratory technology use and investment, the key benefits and barriers to the adoption of “lab of the future” technologies, and areas where further support may be needed to enable the lab of the future. The 2025 edition of the report collates responses from more than 200 experts from pharma, biotech, software, services, academia and non-profits across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. The key findings of the survey were presented by Becky Upton, PhD, president of the Pistoia Alliance, in a keynote talk at Lab of the Future Congress Europe 2025.





To learn more about the new report and the future outlook for drug discovery and biopharma labs, Technology Networks spoke with Christian Baber, PhD, chief portfolio officer of the Pistoia Alliance, during the Congress.

AI is on the rise, but re-skilling issues may be on the horizon

Through their annual survey, the Pistoia Alliance aims to provide a snapshot of the state of the industry, which can be used by industry insiders to compare and contrast their practices.





“Our goals are to educate, as well as to get people working together collaboratively,” said Baber. “We do a number of projects based around sharing use cases, successes and failures, and identifying pain points and strengths. That's what this survey is about. It's about identifying where we could help, where people need to do better, but also very importantly, where people are doing well and where things are improving.”





Among other questions, the 2025 edition of the Lab of the Future survey asked respondents about their current and predicted future technology use in the lab, the cultural and technological challenges they are facing, and the support needs they could benefit from. The key takeaways from the survey include:





AI use is predicted to increase: 77% of respondents reported expecting to use AI within the next two years, with AI also being the top investment area (63%).

Electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) and the cloud are on the rise: ELNs were the most widely used technology, with adoption rising to 81% from 66% in 2024. Cloud data platforms also experienced a boost from 70% utilization in 2024 to 80% in 2025, possibly driven by instrument vendors shifting software to the cloud.

Regulatory clarity is improving: Only 9% of respondents cited regulation as a barrier to implementing AI, down from 23% in 2024.

Lab data barriers are falling: Data silos remain the top challenge, but are down 9%, with unstructured data remaining the second-largest barrier.

Companies are divided on robotics and automation: 51% of companies expect to be using robotics and automation in the next two years, down from 57% in 2024. However, adoption is notably greater in the demand side of pharma, compared to the supply side.





“One thing I was excited to see was that getting access to data and data silos is still the biggest problem – but it's getting better. A lot better,” Baber said. “The worrying bit on that, though, is that getting people with appropriate skills seems to be a problem.”





While AI adoption looks set to increase, 34% of respondents cited a lack of people with appropriate skill sets as one of their top three barriers to implementing AI and machine learning (ML) at scale in the lab – a significant jump from the 23% of respondents who highlighted this in 2024. When asked specifically about what support would be helpful to better integrate AI/ML into the lab, 51% wanted to see practice use cases or similar “how-to” guides, 45% would like specific AL/ML educational courses in the lab and 40% want AI/ML skills and algorithm-building training.





“Another thing that was getting in the way was management support and culture,” Baber added. “You put that all together and you can see that the technology is getting better, but companies are not investing in the people – they are not either hiring people with appropriate skills or they are not re-skilling [the workforce].”





“[Barriers] exist, and that is bad, but they are getting better in terms of technology, data sharing and that side of things. What isn't improving is the human aspects, the people aspects, and those should be.”

The paradigm shift: From improving efficiency to accelerating innovation

Digital transformation is also a central pillar of the survey, with the survey asking respondents what they consider to be the biggest benefits of lab digitalization.





“Julie Huxley-Jones of Vertex Pharmaceuticals always used to put a clear differentiation between digitization and digitalization,” Baber said. “Digitization is saying, ‘I've got a PDF and that is a digital file’, when the real question is, are you data-first? Do you capture the data, structure the data, analyze the data and use that to generate the PDF, or do you generate the PDF report and go from there? Getting away from reports and going to that data-first [attitude] is much better.”





“The ideal of lab digitalization is to plan an experiment in your ELN, then you go to the instrument and it's already set up to do your experiment. You do that experiment and [the instrument] works away, puts the data somewhere, populates your ELN, and it has all of the metadata because it’s in your ELN,” Baber continued. “It’s a case of you entering the metadata once and letting it move through the various instruments and various processes.”





Survey respondents identified accelerating innovation and new breakthroughs as the leading benefit of lab digitalization (53%), closely followed by the lowering of barriers to data sharing, interoperability and collaboration (49%), and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of R&D in third place (47%). This is a notable bucking of the trend seen in 2024, where efficiency was by far the top benefit, with 73% of respondents citing it.





“Last year, there was so much focus on efficiency and [much less on] innovation, collaboration and using AI and new technologies for this. That seems to have flipped,” Baber said. “Now, [the industry] is being much more selective and they are looking for larger impact.”

A positive outlook for the lab of the future

Beyond the challenges involved with bridging the AI skills gap, the survey also identified several other key barriers that must be addressed for R&D labs to fully embrace the “lab of the future” ideal.





Cultural barriers and an institutional resistance to data sharing were the third-most cited barrier to making best use of lab data, for example. When asked to name the single largest barrier preventing cross-lab collaboration, popular answers included tools and systems that do not support data sharing (26%), insufficient management encouragement (20%) and a lack of company standards for data reuse and sharing (13%).





“Something that has come up repeatedly – in our came up in our pre-meeting talks, it came up in the survey – is instrument vendors not giving you access to your own data in a complete way,” Baber added. “Sometimes they'll say that they do, but it's missing certain things or you can't get certain features without going into the back-end.”





Still, Baber is highly optimistic about the direction of the industry, emphasizing: “We're a long way from this panacea, but we're getting closer.”





Through better training and education initiatives, the continued easing of data-related barriers and a new culture that values data sharing and collaboration, the R&D landscape is primed for significant transformation over the coming years.





“I strongly believe the technology isn’t rocket science. The science is really, really difficult, of course, but the technology isn’t,” Baber concluded. “The real issue is the people; you get the right people doing the right job, you incentivize them correctly and we will get there.”