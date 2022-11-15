Data Reporting, Integrity and Compliance

In this article, we examine how analytical scientists can enhance their data sharing and reporting practices, leading to improvements in data integrity and an easier route to compliance within a regulated good manufacturing practice (GMP) environment.





To ensure the integrity and compliance of reported data, each GMP-regulated laboratory should ensure that any process from sampling to reporting is fully controlled. The best way to achieve this is to use the technical controls in laboratory informatics software to achieve data integrity and regulatory compliance.





To illustrate this, we will explore how two departments regulated by GMP, analytical development and quality control, should work and, where appropriate, collaborate. While these two departments may appear to have similar analytical roles, they have different objectives due to their function in development and production respectively. Both departments are responsible for analysis of raw materials, intermediates and formulations. Analytical development is also responsible for generating regulatory submission data for product approval while quality control must generate annual product reviews (APR) under 21 CFR 211.180(e) or product quality reviews (PQR) for EU GMP Chapter 1.10.1,2 The differences between the two reviews are that the former assesses representative batches whilst the latter must review all batches. The two departments must also collaborate for technology transfer of analytical procedures and any follow-up troubleshooting and therefore must share data and reports with each other. The focus in this article will be on the development, validation and application of analytical procedures and not on confirmation of new molecular entity (NME) chemical structure.





To help in preparation of this article, Dr. Christine Mladek from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co.KG (BI) and Dr. Markus Dathe from F. Hoffman La Roche AG (Roche) were interviewed for their views and experiences in these areas.

Functions of analytical development and quality control

All outputs from both departments are totally dependent on the trustworthiness, reliability, integrity and compliance of the underlying records and data in both paper and electronic formats used to generate them. Furthermore, speed is also a key factor – analytical development can accelerate time to register and quality control can accelerate time to release product.









Figure 1: Overview of the functions of analytical development and quality control within pharmaceutical research, development and production

Table 1: Comparison of analytical development and quality control department functions



