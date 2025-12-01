We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

How Is AI Shaping the Future of Automated Labs?

Experts discuss how AI will transform automated labs, connecting instruments, optimizing workflows and accelerating discovery.

Published: December 1, 2025 
Isabel Ely, PhD
 speaking with 
Johan Junker, PhD
Sergej M. Ostojic, PhD
Michael Head, PhD
Falk Schlaudraff, PhD
Denise Teber, PhD
Ellie Juarez, PhD
Carol Houts
Gene Mack
Cesar Canales, PhD
 & Ruizhi Wang, PhD
Read time: 3 minutes

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a tool for data analysis – it’s rapidly becoming the central nervous system of modern research. Across the life sciences, AI is transforming how experiments are designed, executed and interpreted, driving a shift toward smarter, more adaptive laboratories.


Over the next decade, AI is expected to coordinate entire experimental ecosystems – connecting instruments, optimizing workflows and uncovering hidden insights in vast datasets. It could redefine the lab as a self-learning environment that accelerates discovery and enables truly personalized science. Yet, as experts emphasize, realizing this vision will depend on responsible implementation – ensuring strong data governance, transparent model validation and the continued human ability to ask the right questions.


In response to the question, “Looking ahead, what role do you see AI and machine learning (ML) playing in the evolution of automated labs over the next 5–10 years?”, experts shared their insights with Technology Networks, offering a glimpse into a future where automation and intelligence work hand in hand.

Johan Junker, PhD

AI is already facilitating materials optimization. We can use AI to assist in the development of better biomaterials and to improve experimental conditions.

Sergej Ostojic, PhD

AI can greatly support the design of more efficient and feasible experiments, as well as improve how we interpret data. This is already evident in big data analyses and epidemiological research in the health sciences, where the speed and scale of analysis far exceed human capacity. Looking ahead, I envision automated AI-driven laboratories with genuine decision-making capabilities, trained on high-quality datasets. In the ideal scenario, humans would focus on generating highly relevant, original, and disruptive hypotheses, while AI-powered labs would carry out the work efficiently and in a timely manner.

Michael Head, PhD

There is huge potential in AI to be supportive for delivering health services. We are starting to consider the use of ML approaches along with large-language models to identify barriers in access to healthcare. We also used large language models in the development of our cancer research network analyses, turning a process that normally takes years into just a few weeks.

Gene Mack

I think the near-term role for AI will be in the early integration and screening of compounds. That’s where it can have an immediate impact. Looking ahead, if technology continues to improve, AI could also help us better identify and enrich patient populations for clinical trials. That would mean sponsors could more precisely match a drug to the patients most likely to benefit, rather than seeing positive effects diluted across a broader population. For small patient groups who respond well to a therapy, this kind of enrichment could be the difference between a signal getting lost and a trial succeeding.

Falk Schlaudraff, PhD

Over the next 5–10 years, AI and ML will play a transformative role in the automation of labs. One of the biggest opportunities lies in integrating data from various disciplines, such as imaging, next-generation sequencing and mass spectrometry, to optimize and streamline workflows.

AI could reduce the need for expensive and time-consuming fluorescence labeling by learning to identify cell types and structures directly from unstained or minimally stained images, significantly lowering costs and improving scalability. This would make advanced approaches like deep visual proteomics more accessible, paving the way for the broader implementation of personalized medicine.

Denise Teber, PhD

Connecting various laboratory instruments, often from different companies, is required for a fully automated workflow.  Connecting these instruments in a reliable workflow can be supported by AI. Furthermore, data generated by scientists is becoming increasingly bigger and more complex. Analysis of these data will be supported more and more by AI over the next 10 years.

Ellie Juarez, PhD

AI and ML will be central to scalable, automated interpretation of genomic and multiomic data. From real-time variant calling to predictive risk modeling, AI has the potential to not only streamline lab operations but also transform how results are contextualized for clinicians and patients. The integration of AI-driven analytics with automated sequencing workflows could redefine the standard for precision medicine.

Carol Houts

AI will move us from dashboards to decisions. It will help detect deviations before they occur, recommend corrective actions, and even generate validated methods and schedules automatically. This will cut review cycles and free up human expertise for higher-value work. The key will be strong governance, traceable data, version control for models and keeping humans in the loop for final release decisions.

Cesar Canales, PhD

AI and ML will become central to hypothesis generation and experimental design, especially in multiomic approaches and high-throughput imaging-based fields. Labs that are integrating AI will be able to test, refine, and scale up experiments more efficiently, and in ways that reduce human bias. I think our role as scientists will evolve from operator to more of a curator and interpreter, focusing on designing meaningful questions and validating computational predictions.

Ruizhi Wang, PhD

In the next 5–10 years, I see AI and ML becoming the coordinating layer that drives the evolution of automated labs. Today, automation speeds up individual steps, but labs still operate in a fragmented way. AI has the potential to integrate instruments, schedule and adjust workflows and analyze results as they are generated. That shift will move labs from running fixed protocols to running adaptive, data-driven workflows that improve with every cycle.

One emerging example is the idea of self-driving labs, where AI dynamically designs and refines experiments, closing the loop between setup, execution and analysis. Another is the use of digital twins – AI models of processes that allow teams to simulate changes before running them in the lab. Both trends point to a future where AI helps labs not only work faster but also learn continuously from their own data.

The role of AI will also be to make sense of the large and complex datasets that automated labs naturally produce. By detecting patterns, predicting outcomes and flagging issues early, AI can help ensure that automation is not just faster, but also more reliable and more informative. In this way, AI and ML will turn automated labs into connected, self-optimizing environments that support better science and faster development.

Meet the Author
A picture of Isabel Ely, PhD
Isabel Ely, PhD
Science Writer
Isabel is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks . She holds a BSc in exercise and sport science from the University of Exeter, a MRes in medicine and health and a PhD in medicine from the University of Nottingham. Her doctoral research explored the role of dietary protein and exercise in optimizing muscle health as we age.
Interviewing
A black and white image of Dr. Junker, smiling at the camera. He is a bald man with a beard, wearing a light-colored button up shirt.
Johan Junker, PhD
Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery
Johan Junker, PhD, is a translational researcher focusing on wound healing and tissue engineering. He is an associate professor of plastic surgery at Linköping University and the director of the Advanced Medical Training Center at the Center for Disaster Medicine and Traumatology, Linköping, Sweden.

Previously, Junker was the director of plastic surgery research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA.
Portrait of a professor in a white shirt and tie against a plain background.
Sergej M. Ostojic, PhD
Professor
Dr. Sergej M. Ostojic is a professor of nutrition at the University of Agder. Ostojic earned his medical degree from the University of Belgrade School of Medicine in September 1996. Following that, he pursued postgraduate training in experimental biomedical science, obtaining a PhD in medical sciences (2003) at the University of Belgrade. His continuing medical education and postdoctoral education included training in mitochondrial medicine as well as nutrition, obesity and metabolism.
Ostojic's research encompasses two main themes: studying mitochondrial viability and implementing targeted nutritional interventions to address impaired bioenergetics in health and disease and analyzing population health metrics in chronic cardiometabolic diseases.
Headshot of Dr. Michael Head in greyscale.
Michael Head, PhD
Senior Research Fellow in Global Health
Dr. Michael Head is a senior research fellow in global health, in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Southampton. His main focus is population health in rural Ghana, looking at access to healthcare and issues such as the links between climate change and health, neglected tropical diseases, and vaccine hesitancy. He also has a long track record of addressing anti-vaccine activism, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Head has also developed analyses that build networks to consider research funding and publication trends across different areas of health. These papers have been published in high-impact journals such as The Lancet and Nature.
Dr. Falk Schlaudraff.
Falk Schlaudraff, PhD
Head of Product Management for Upright Microscopy
Dr. Falk Schlaudraff is an accomplished product and application management leader with over 15 years of experience in the life sciences and biotech industry. With a deep background in molecular biotechnology and neuroscience, he has built a successful career at the intersection of cutting-edge microscopy, molecular biology and clinical research. He is globally recognized for his work in laser microdissection and has been instrumental in the development and continuous improvement of Deep Visual Proteomics, a transformative technique that enables spatially resolved proteomics at the single-cell level. His expertise and innovation have directly contributed to significant medical breakthroughs, including the identification of therapeutic targets in previously untreatable diseases. As a team leader at Leica Microsystems, Schlaudraff has guided multidisciplinary teams, initiated strategic innovation projects, and collaborated closely with international partners and key opinion leaders. His work bridges imaging, spatial biology and artificial intelligence, with a clear focus on translational impact and democratizing high-end biomedical technologies.
A greyscale headshot of Denise Teber
Denise Teber, PhD
Scientific Expert for Molecular Biology
Dr. Denise Teber is the scientific expert for molecular biology at Charles River Laboratories, Erkrath, Germany. Her day-to-day responsibilities include the establishment of new qPCR and ddPCR assays for the detection of pathogens or process-related biological impurities, as well as method validation of platform assays or client-specific requests.
She is a biological scientist by training and obtained her master’s degree at the University of Cologne. During an external master thesis at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), she investigated the influence of ionizing radiation on cell cycle progression to predict its harmful impact on astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).
During her PhD and post-doctoral work at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine in Münster, she used lentiviral and adenoviral vectors to induce putative mutations causing venous malformations in isolated primary mouse endothelial cells and analyzed their effects by qPCR, co-immunoprecipitation and western blot as well as intravital microscopy.
A greyscale headshot of Ellie Juarez
Ellie Juarez, PhD
Oncology Market Segment Manager
Dr. Eleonora (Ellie) Juarez is the associate director of the oncology segment at Oxford Nanopore Technologies. With a doctorate in molecular and medical genetics and extensive expertise in cancer genomics, she leads the development of innovative oncology assays. Her work focuses on enabling nanopore sequencing to address the most complex biological questions in cancer research and clinical applications. Juarez has held leadership roles at Twinstrand Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies and Twist Bioscience, where she significantly contributed to product and application development and corporate strategy.
A black and white image of Carol Houts, smiling at the camera. She is wearing black glasses and a dark-coloured blazer, and has long blonde hair.
Carol Houts
Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer
Carol Houts serves as chief strategy and commercial officer at Germfree Laboratories, where she leverages her cross-functional expertise to lead global commercial strategy, M&A and integrated solutions. She has positioned Germfree at the forefront of decentralized and modular biomanufacturing, delivering mobile and modular cleanrooms, specialized equipment and services that support advanced therapies, hospital compounding and infectious-disease preparedness. Known as a strategic force who blends clinical, quality and commercial expertise, Houts is dedicated to building innovative organizations that expand global patient access to life-saving therapies.
Greyscale image of Gene Mack.
Gene Mack
Chief Executive Officer and President of Gain Therapeutics
Gene Mack serves as chief executive officer and president of Gain Therapeutics. He joined the Company in April 2024 and brings 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, spanning clinical research, financing and capital markets, investing, corporate strategy and business development. Prior to joining Gain, Gene Mack served as chief financial officer (CFO) at Imcyse SA (2021–2023), a privately held biotech company. Before that, he was CFO at OncoC4, which spun out of Merck & Co.’s $475 million acquisition of OncoImmune, where he had also been CFO. Earlier in his career, Gene held CFO roles at several development- and commercial-stage biopharma companies, raising over $350 million through IPOs and other equity financings. Before moving into operations, he was a senior publishing analyst covering biotechnology and life sciences at Gruntal & Co., Lazard, Mizuho and HSBC. He earned both his BS in biochemistry and his MBA in finance from Fordham University.
Headshot of Dr. Cesar Canales in greyscale.
Cesar Canales, PhD
Assistant Professional Researcher
Dr. Cesar Canales is a developmental biologist and interdisciplinary research scientist with a strong interest in the molecular mechanisms, gene regulatory programs and environmental factors that influence normal and aberrant neurodevelopment. He earned his PhD from UNSW Sydney (Australia) and currently serves as an assistant professional researcher in the Nord Neurogenomics Lab at the UC Davis Center for Neuroscience. Canales holds a faculty appointment at UC Davis through the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Canales’ research focuses on understanding the genetic and environmental risk factors underlying neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), with particular emphasis on monogenic forms of autism and intellectual disability, as well as risk associated with prenatal exposure to maternal immune signaling. Utilizing mouse and in vitro models as experimental tools, his work investigates cerebral cortex and cerebellum perturbations, gene-environment interactions and cell-type-specific molecular mechanisms driving disease. He employs a multidisciplinary toolkit that includes genome editing, high-throughput and single-cell sequencing, imaging technologies, and multiomic integration to identify shared and divergent pathways across NDDs.
Headshot of Dr. Ruizhi Wang in greyscale.
Ruizhi Wang, PhD
CEO and Founder
Dr. Ruizhi Wang is the founder and chief executive officer of Abselion, a Cambridge (UK)-based company developing practical analytical solutions for biologics and cell and gene therapy. He leads the company’s overall strategy, planning and operations, with a focus on making advanced biomolecule analytics more accessible to researchers and industry users. Wang is an award-winning scientist and entrepreneur, recognised by the Royal Society of Chemistry, Merck Group and Cambridge University Entrepreneurs. He is also a Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Fellow and a former scholar of the German Academic Merit Foundation. He holds a PhD in physics from the University of Cambridge and MSc/BSc degrees in interdisciplinary sciences from ETH Zurich. He has co-authored more than 20 scientific publications with over 700 citations.
