How Labs Can Move From Reactive to Proactive Operations

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To explore why this gap persists and what meaningful progress looks like, we spoke with Rob Estrella , chief executive officer of Elemental Machines . In this interview, he explains why labs remain “data-rich but insight-poor,” what distinguishes practical AI from hype, and how concepts like dynamic criticality and continuous monitoring can shift teams from firefighting to foresight. Estrella also offers practical advice for organizations looking to adopt AI without disrupting existing workflows.

In today’s labs, data is everywhere—but actionable insight often isn’t. Despite advanced instrumentation, connected equipment, and an ever-expanding digital footprint, many teams still find themselves making decisions reactively, manually, and under constant pressure. And while AI dominates headlines with promises of transformation, lab operations leaders are left wondering which technologies will genuinely lighten their workload, and which will simply create more noise.

Anna MacDonald (AM): Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies Many labs are already collecting massive amounts of data. Why does decision-making still feel so manual and reactive despite all that instrumentation?

Rob Estrella (RE): Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

Lab environments today are grappling with three connected challenges that impact both operations and research outcomes. First, data fragmentation: modern labs generate massive amounts of information from thousands of instruments, but these data typically live in silos (freezer alarms in one system, utilization logs in spreadsheets, maintenance records in a computerized maintenance management system). When information is scattered, teams can’t connect equipment performance to environmental conditions or predict failures before they disrupt research. Second, the reactive nature of traditional management: most labs still operate in “fix it when it breaks” mode, responding to simple threshold alerts that can’t distinguish between minor fluctuations and early signs of equipment failure. Third, resource constraints make it nearly impossible to act on available data. Lab managers lack the time and tools to quantify underutilization, build business cases for optimization, or implement data-driven capital planning. As operations scale across multiple sites with greater equipment complexity, organizations become data-rich but insight-poor. In other words, it becomes more difficult to turn information into action.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies With AI dominating headlines, what’s the difference between AI hype and AI that helps teams decide what to focus on first?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

Hype tends to talk about intelligence in the abstract, with big claims, vague outcomes, and unclear boundaries. Helpful AI is the opposite. It’s specific about the decisions it supports, the inputs it uses, and the evidence behind its recommendations. For lab operations, the highest-value AI doesn’t just answer questions; it helps prioritize attention. That means it can connect signals to context, rank what’s urgent versus what’s noise, and recommend next steps with a clear rationale. Here’s the test: does the AI reduce operational burden and improve consistency, or does it create another layer of “interesting insights” that still require manual interpretation? If it doesn’t make the next decision easier, it’s not doing the job.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies Why do traditional criticality exercises struggle to keep up with how labs operate day to day?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

Traditional criticality exercises produce a snapshot that ages quickly. Labs are dynamic environments, where projects shift, utilization changes, workflows evolve, redundancy comes and goes, and risk isn’t evenly distributed over time. A static criticality spreadsheet can be useful as a starting point, but it rarely reflects real behavior, like which instruments are bottlenecks, which assets are rarely used but mission-critical when needed, and which units are showing early signs of instability. Over time, the spreadsheet becomes a record of what the lab thought was true at one moment. But it’s often not true now. That’s why criticality is hard to operationalize. It’s treated as a periodic exercise when it really needs to function as living decision support.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What gets lost when sustainability goals are set at a building or corporate level instead of at the individual asset level?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

Accountability and action get lost. Building-level metrics can tell you that energy consumption is high, but they can’t tell you which assets are driving it, which changes are safe, or which opportunities are low-risk/high-impact. Lab managers make decisions at the instrument and room level, like what to run, what to consolidate, what to retire, how to schedule workloads, when to service a struggling freezer, and whether to add redundancy. Asset-level insight is what turns sustainability from a desirable target into a set of operational choices.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies How do spreadsheets and ticketing systems limit a lab’s ability to spot emerging risk, waste, or downtime?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

Spreadsheets and tickets are good at documenting discrete events, but they are bad at detecting patterns. Emerging risk often shows up as small signals over time, like a freezer that takes longer to recover, alarms that cluster during certain shifts, utilization that creeps upward until redundancy disappears, or maintenance that’s repeatedly deferred on the same asset class. Those are pattern problems, not “single ticket” problems. Tickets also tend to capture what someone noticed, not what the data would reveal if it were continuously analyzed. Plus, spreadsheets rely on manual updates, which means they drift from reality. The outcome is that labs respond when something becomes undeniable, such as after a failure, an audit concern, or a disruption. It’s far better to have the data and insight to act when the earliest evidence appears.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What changes when equipment usage, alarms, and stability are monitored continuously instead of reviewed periodically?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

You move from retrospective explanation to early intervention. Periodic reviews are delayed by nature, telling you what was true last month or last quarter. Continuous monitoring can reveal drift while there’s still time to act. It also improves decision quality because it makes “normal behavior” measurable. When you can see an asset’s baseline behavior, deviations become easier to interpret and less subjective. The lab manager’s advantage becomes fewer surprises, faster triage, and better prioritization because the system can flag what’s changing before it becomes a crisis.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies How can AI help surface risks and inefficiencies without overwhelming teams with even more data?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

By acting as a filter, not a fire hose. The best operational AI compresses complex data into a small number of ranked, explainable items: “These are the top three risks today, here’s why, and here’s what to do next.” It should also be transparent about evidence and uncertainty. Practically, that means AI should (1) prioritize based on impact and likelihood, (2) attach the relevant context so humans don’t have to hunt for it, and (3) recommend workflows that fit how labs already operate without forcing people into a new way of working. If AI increases cognitive load, it’s missing the point.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What does “dynamic criticality” look like in practice, and how is it different from a static spreadsheet-based approach?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

Dynamic criticality treats criticality as a living profile that updates as conditions change. It blends two inputs: (1) human context (for example, what the asset supports, what failure would cost, redundancy, and lead time) and (2) observed behavior (for example, utilization patterns, alarm history, stability trends, and maintenance/calibration state). The difference from a spreadsheet is that the model doesn’t freeze in time. If utilization spikes, redundancy disappears, or instability increases, the asset’s priority can change, along with the recommended action. That’s closer to how lab managers manage risk, by responding to shifting constraints, not by revisiting a document every two years. Dynamic criticality makes those shifts clear and defensible.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies How can sustainability move from abstract goals to concrete, asset-level actions that teams can take?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies

By translating “reduce footprint” into a ranked list of actions with quantified impacts and low operational risk. Sustainability becomes actionable when labs can see which assets are underutilized, which equipment is consuming energy inefficiently, and where consolidation is possible without affecting capacity or compliance. Asset-level recommendations might include right-sizing equipment fleets, consolidating storage, or addressing instability that drives excessive cycling, among others. The important point is prioritization, meaning teams need to know what will make a real difference and what is safe to change. When sustainability is tied to the same operational data that lab managers already care about, like utilization, stability, and downtime risk, it stops being abstract and becomes part of routine decision-making.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies For organizations that want to explore AI without disrupting existing workflows, what’s a realistic way to start small and build confidence?

RE: Rob Estrella Chief Executive Officer Elemental Machines As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Learn about our editorial policies