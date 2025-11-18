Top Tips for Going Paperless in the Lab

Read time: 4 minutes

Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Samantha Pearman-Kanza , senior enterprise fellow at the University of Southampton, to learn more about the benefits (and potential pitfalls) of going paperless in the lab and some of the research advancing digital technologies, from voice commands to artificial intelligence.

Going paperless in the lab can have numerous benefits, from reducing a lab's environmental impact to enhancing data integrity and accessibility. However, transitioning to a paperless lab is not as simple as purchasing digital technologies.

In today’s digital era, paper-based work is becoming increasingly obsolete. The switch to digital technologies has extended into scientific research with the introduction of paperless labs.

BF: Can you discuss some of the benefits of a paperless lab and the technologies available to help labs achieve this?

Blake Forman (BF): Senior Science Writer Technology Networks

Samantha Pearman-Kanza, PhD (SPK): Senior Enterprise Fellow The University of Southampton Dr. Samantha Pearman-Kanza is a senior enterprise fellow at the University of Southampton. Pearman-Kanza obtained her PhD in web science from the University of Southampton. Her research involves applying computer science techniques to the scientific domain, specifically through the use of semantic web technologies and artificial intelligence.

Samantha Pearman-Kanza, PhD (SPK): Samantha Pearman-Kanza, PhD Senior Enterprise Fellow The University of Southampton Dr. Samantha Pearman-Kanza is a senior enterprise fellow at the University of Southampton. Pearman-Kanza obtained her PhD in web science from the University of Southampton. Her research involves applying computer science techniques to the scientific domain, specifically through the use of semantic web technologies and artificial intelligence. Learn about our editorial policies

A key benefit is the positive environmental impact (although this is potentially offset by the increase in digital devices that require power to enable this reduction of paper). The nature of capturing data digitally also paves the way for benefits such as data sharing between colleagues and managers, better retention of data and the potential for easier backup.

However, just because something is “digital” or “paperless”, there is no magical guarantee of quality or improvement. The tools that enable paperless labs can facilitate that, but we need people with the right expertise to help with this, and the tools need to be implemented correctly.

It’s important to distinguish between paperless labs and labs that facilitate better data capture to produce FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) data, because they are not necessarily the same.

Concerning producing FAIR data, it’s not enough to just buy a set of electronic lab notebook (ELN) licenses. Many people labor under the assumption that much scientific research isn’t reproducible because the important details are locked away in paper lab notebooks, but that’s often not the case. The information scientists require is usually locked away in the original researcher’s head or potentially forgotten with time. We must train our scientists to capture more comprehensive notes with valuable contextual information.

If this [digitization] is done successfully, there are endless potential benefits for labs. But, if done poorly, this is nothing better than the digital equivalent of covering a gaping wound with a small sticky plaster.

In the short term, yes. Initial outlay costs for hardware and potential improvements to the lab setup may be required. In addition to the obvious software licenses, you will also be paying out staff costs to get things up and running, and will need to use your scientists' time to get them trained on how to use the new tools. There may be additional costs if legacy systems are incompatible with new systems. Further, once these labs are established, you could have higher running costs, e.g., the power to run all these devices, compared to using paper in the lab.

However, the benefits of digitization could save money in other areas if done properly. For example, if good processes are implemented and scientists are accurately capturing scientific data such that others can re-use their work, then you are saving money for each experiment that doesn’t need to be repeated.

I would also advise some general power-saving techniques. The advantage of using cloud-based systems is that they can be accessed from anywhere with any device if there is an internet connection. So, there is no need to keep lab computers constantly powered on. Sensible placement of equipment is also key. While having dedicated lab hardware means not worrying about contamination, you also don’t want to be upending destructive chemicals onto your hardware, as they will need to be replaced, which will cost more money.

I have seen a significant upsurge in research and development around voice technologies in the lab over the last six years. I remember attending the Lab Innovations Expo before the COVID-19 pandemic and asking many of the ELN and Laboratory Information Management Systems companies if they were investigating the use of voice in their technologies. At that time, it was almost a resounding no.

Fast forward, and several companies are now working on voice in the lab. This could enable a smoother, quicker form of data entry and allow scientists to interact with software when they can’t use their hands.

There is also a push to develop ELN standards and mechanisms to port data between different ELNs. On the academic/open-source side, there is the ELN Consortium, which has worked to develop the ELN File Format. More centered around the large-scale ELNs are the Allotrope Foundation, which is looking at providing a universal file format for scientific data.

Another key emerging technology I have seen is Large Language Models (LLMs), with ELN companies creating LLM assistants to facilitate intelligent and human-friendly searching as opposed to needing to understand complex database queries or application programming interface (API) commands. The combination of this technology with voice commands could prove very powerful. I have seen it used more to search and query rather than capture, and arguably you would probably be more likely to be near your computer to type things in if you were looking for something versus dictating something during an experiment, but it would make a lot of sense to combine these capabilities.

