What Safeguards Are Needed as GenAI Becomes More Embedded in R&D?

With the increased adoption of AI in R&D, we asked experts what needs to be done to ensure trusted results.

Published: December 27, 2025 
Alexander Beadle
Faraz A. Choudhury, PhD
Anna-Maria Makri-Pistikou, PhD
Jo Varshney, PhD
Adrien Rennesson
Peter Walters
Mathias Uhlén, PhD
 & Sunitha Venkat
A computer chip on a blue and pink motherboard, with the letters AI written on the front.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 3 minutes

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being adopted in the life sciences, as scientists seek out support and alternative approaches to the time-consuming methods of traditional research. Generative AI (GenAI) tools are now routinely being implemented into R&D workflows in order to accelerate hypothesis generation, enhance data analysis and facilitate decision making.


While GenAI does have significant potential for enhancing life sciences R&D, equally, many are concerned about how the adoption of such tools might affect data privacy, regulatory compliance and more.


To learn more about this issue, Technology Networks asked experts across industry and academia one simple question: “As generative AI becomes more deeply embedded in R&D, what safeguards or practices will be most critical to ensure trust, reproducibility and acceptance of AI-driven discoveries?”

 Jo Varshney, PhD. CEO and founder, VeriSIM Life.

“As generative AI becomes a deeper part of research and development, the priority must be building trust, reproducibility and acceptance from the start. Transparency is essential. Every AI-generated insight should be traceable, with clear documentation of data sources, modeling assumptions and decision logic so that others can understand and verify it.”

“Equally important is rigorous validation. Predictions must be tested against experimental and clinical results, and verified across independent datasets to confirm that they hold up under real conditions. Establishing standardized frameworks and reporting practices ensures that findings are reproducible, both within and outside the organization.”


“Finally, collaboration is key. The best outcomes occur when AI scientists, pharmacologists and regulatory experts collaborate closely to integrate technology with scientific rigor and ensure patient safety. Only by embedding these safeguards can AI discoveries become trusted, reproducible and widely accepted in the life sciences.”

Adrien Rennesson. Co-founder & CEO, Syntopia.

“As generative AI becomes more deeply integrated into R&D, transparency and openness will be essential to build trust and ensure reproducibility. Sharing not only results but also the underlying data, methods and assumptions will allow research teams to compare outcomes, validate models and challenge findings constructively. This collective scrutiny is key to turning AI-driven discoveries into accepted scientific advances.”


“At Syntopia, we believe that generating high-quality, well-characterized datasets and promoting transparent, comparable methodologies across platforms are critical steps. Such practices will accelerate the adoption of AI in drug discovery and help unlock its full potential.”

Anna-Maria Makri-Pistikou. COO, managing director & co-founder at Nanoworx.

“To ensure trust, reproducibility and acceptance of AI-driven discoveries in R&D, critical safeguards include:


1. Rigorous validation of AI outputs: Validation is a cornerstone for building trust in AI-driven outcomes. AI models, including generative ones, can propose novel solutions, but these outputs must be empirically tested to confirm their efficacy, safety and performance.


2. Transparent data management: AI-driven R&D must be supported by meticulous data management practices, including detailed documentation of datasets, model parameters and decision-making processes.


3. Strict adherence to regulatory standards: AI-driven discoveries must align with established regulatory and industry standards to gain acceptance, especially in biotech and pharmaceuticals. This includes compliance with guidelines from regulatory bodies such as the European Medicines Agency or the United States Food and Drug Administration.


4. Human-in-the-loop oversight: While AI can accelerate discovery, human expertise remains essential to interpret results, assess biological relevance and make context-aware decisions. A pragmatic approach to engaging with generative AI in R&D should include human supervision.


5. Bias mitigation: AI systems can inadvertently introduce biases or produce unreliable predictions if trained on incomplete or skewed datasets. To counter this, R&D teams must use diverse and high-quality datasets.


6. Open collaboration and peer-review: Acceptance of AI-driven discoveries grows when findings are shared and scrutinized by the broader scientific community; just as in traditional research, experimentation and throughout patent processes.

7. Protecting the confidentiality of data used to train AI: Data in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries is often confidential, proprietary or sensitive (e.g., patient-specific). However, this same data often holds extremely valuable trends and is prime input for training AI models. Therefore, we must aim for a careful balance between making best use of available data for training AI models, while insisting on sufficient protections to the confidentiality of such underlying data.”


Faraz A. Choudhury. CEO & co-founder, Immuto Scientific.

“Transparency and validation are key. Models must be trained on high-quality, well-annotated data and paired with clear documentation of assumptions and decision pathways. Human-in-the-loop review, rigorous benchmarking against experimental data and open reproducibility standards will be essential to build confidence in AI-generated insights.”

Peter Walters. Fellow of advanced therapies, CRB.

“I think the key with AI, given where we currently are with the technology, is that it is good at rapidly coming close to the target. It will still require knowledgeable professionals to take that AI product and perform final adjustments, confirm and quality check to make it final. I see in R&D applications where AI helps those key personnel do their jobs faster and more focused, but the final product still rests squarely in their hands.

Mathias Uhlén, PhD. Professor of microbiology at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Sweden.

“It is essential to develop new legal frameworks to handle sensitive medical data within the new era of AI-based analysis.”

Sunitha Venkat. Vice-president of data services and Insights, Conexus Solutions.

“Trust in AI-driven discoveries hinges on transparency, reproducibility and continuous validation. Organizations must document the entire AI lifecycle – data sources, preprocessing steps, model architectures, training parameters and assumptions – to ensure results can be independently verified. Embedding AI governance frameworks and establishing an AI Governance Council are essential to define and enforce standards for model development, version control, explainability and ethical use.”


“Cross-functional oversight is equally critical. Collaboration among scientists, data scientists, clinicians and regulatory experts ensures that AI-driven findings are scientifically sound, interpretable and compliant with evolving regulatory expectations.”

A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences section, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to materials science and engineering.

Before joining Technology Networks in 2023, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer, reporting on a broad range of topics including cannabis science and policy, psychedelic drug research and environmental science. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Professional black-and-white portrait of a CEO in a suit standing against a modern background.
Faraz A. Choudhury, PhD
CEO & Co-Founder
Dr. Faraz A. Choudhury is the co-founder and CEO of Immuto Scientific, a biotechnology company working on structural surfaceomics to transform how new drug targets and therapeutics are discovered. Since founding the company in 2018, Choudhury has defined Immuto’s scientific vision and commercial strategy, leading its evolution from an academic concept into a venture-backed innovator at the intersection of proteomics, structural biology and AI. Under his leadership, Immuto has secured partnerships with several top global pharmaceutical companies, validating its technology and accelerating its translation into real-world drug discovery programs. He co-invented Immuto’s initial core technology and has guided its development into a high-throughput structural proteomics platform capable of mapping protein conformations directly in living cells and patient samples. Prior to founding Immuto, Choudhury served as a research scientist in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he applied advanced mass spectrometry to study protein structures and interactions. He earned his PhD in electrical engineering and a graduate certificate in entrepreneurship from UW–Madison, where his doctoral research focused on plasma technologies for both semiconductor and biological applications. Choudhury is the author of multiple peer-reviewed publications and patents and is recognized for advancing a new frontier in structure-based drug discovery.
Headshot of Anna-Maria Makri-Pistikou in greyscale
Anna-Maria Makri-Pistikou, PhD
COO, Managing Director & Co-founder
As managing director and chief operating officer of Nanoworx B.V., Dr. Anna-Maria Makri-Pistikou powers the company’s mission to advance nanomedicine research through strategic leadership and scientific know-how. After earning her PhD in synthetic biology from Eindhoven University of Technology, she honed her ability to transform complex science into real-world solutions by co-founding Nanoworx together with Prof. Willem Mulder and Dr. Peter Hendriks. Her robust research portfolio, including publications in Nature Communications and Nature Nanotechnology, showcases her contributions to pushing the boundaries of synthetic biology and nanotechnology. Beyond her work in nanomedicine, Makri-Pistikou brings a unique perspective from her diverse academic background, ensuring a holistic approach to innovation and growth. Fun fact: Makri-Pistikou earned an additional bachelor’s in nursing science but admits she’s better at navigating nanotech than hospital charts these days.
A black and white headshot of Varshney, smiling at the camera. She is an Indian woman with long, straight black hair and is wearing a dark-colored patterned blazer over a light-colored top.
Jo Varshney, PhD
CEO and Founder
Dr. Jo Varshney is the Founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life and a recognized leader in the field of AI driven drug development. Raised in a pharmacological family in India, she developed an early fascination with the intersection of biology and technology – a curiosity that grew into a lifelong mission to make drug development more predictive, humane and effective.

She is a veterinarian and earned a PhD in comparative oncology and genomics from the University of Minnesota, and pursued advanced training in comparative pathology and computational sciences at Penn State and UCSF.

Varshney founded VeriSIM Life to close the critical gap between preclinical research and clinical success. As the inventor of BIOiSIM®, a first-of-its-kind biosimulation platform, she has transformed how new medicines are developed, reducing reliance on animal testing, shortening research timelines by an average of 2.5 years and saving more than $3 million per program on the path to IND readiness. The BIOiSIM platform has been validated through collaborations with the NIH and leading pharmaceutical companies, advancing new therapies in oncology, pulmonary hypertension and addiction.

Her visionary leadership has earned broad recognition, including being named among the Top 100 Women in AI and Most Influential Women in Business by the San Francisco Business Times. A sought-after keynote speaker and thought leader, Varshney is deeply committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in science and entrepreneurship and to inspiring the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of medicine.
Headshot of Adrien Rennesson in greyscale
Adrien Rennesson
CEO and Co-founder
Adrien Rennesson is the CEO and co-founder of Syntopia, a Paris-based biotech company developing next-generation microfluidic platforms and advanced 3D biological models for preclinical drug discovery. He holds a degree in bioengineering from ESPCI Paris and a master’s degree from HEC Paris. Rennesson began his career as a management consultant before moving into leadership roles focused on strategy, operations and business growth. At Syntopia, he leads corporate strategy, fundraising, financial and administrative management and business development, building the company’s foundations and scaling its operations. Rennesson is a laureate of the i-Lab Deeptech Prize and a recipient of the Sanofi iTech Awards, reflecting Syntopia’s innovative potential at the interface of biology and technology. His areas of expertise include entrepreneurship, strategic planning, fundraising, project leadership and scaling deeptech companies, with a strong focus on translating scientific breakthroughs into impactful drug discovery solutions.
Headshot of Peter Walters in greyscale.
Peter Walters
Fellow of Advanced Therapies
Peter Walters is a fellow of advanced therapies at CRB, with over 20 years of experience specializing in pharmaceutical process and facility design. He has a deep technical background in designing processes, equipment and spaces for multi-process facilities predicated on maximum flexibility, logistics optimization and technologies that reduce costs while allowing pipeline expandability and higher-quality therapeutics.
Working in process, equipment and facility design, he has gained a unique purview into aseptic equipment design and use, process scale-up, pilot and GMP manufacturing operations. His expertise includes experimental design, process characterization, equipment and process troubleshooting and manufacturing for clinical Phase 1 through commercial production. He has designed process facilities for monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, cell therapies, aseptic novel processes, both in stainless steel and single-use. He helped author an NDA, has participated in FDA facility inspections and is a patent-awarded co-inventor of a novel process formulation method.
A picture of Mathias Uhlén, PhD
Mathias Uhlén, PhD
Professor
Mathias Uhlén received his PhD at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm, Sweden in 1984. After a post-doc period at the EMBL in Heidelberg, Germany, he became professor in microbiology at KTH in 1988. His research is focused on protein science, antibody engineering and precision medicine and range from basic research in human and microbial biology to more applied research, including clinical applications in cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases and neurobiology. His research has resulted in more than 750 publications. He is a member of several academies and societies, including Royal Swedish Academy of Science, National Academy of Engineering (USA), the Swedish Academy of Engineering Science (IVA) and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO). His group was the first to describe a number of innovations in science including: Affinity-based protein engineering, Real-time sequencing by synthesis, Map of the human proteome (The Human Protein Atlas). The Human Protein Atlas program started by Dr Uhlén in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the holistic understanding of all the proteins encoded from our DNA. The objective of the program is to map all the human proteins in cells, tissues, and organs using integration of various omics technologies, including antibody-based imaging, mass spectrometry-based proteomics, transcriptomics, and systems biology. The ultimate aim for the project is a complete understanding of the functions and interactions of all proteins and where in the different cells and tissues they reside. Dr Uhlén was the Founding Director of the SciLifeLab from 2010–2015. This national infrastructure was launched in Stockholm with funding from the Swedish government to allow technology- and data-driven research to be establish as a support for Swedish and European research in life science.
A black and white image of Venkat, smiling at the camera. She is an Indian woman wearing a dark-coloured dress.
Sunitha Venkat
Vice President of Data Services and Insights
Sunitha Venkat is vice president of data services and insights for Conexus Solutions, bringing over 20 years of experience in AI, advanced analytics and business intelligence for the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors. She excels at translating complex business questions into actionable insights and has delivered more than 50 analytics and insights implementations through contract research organizations and contract sales organizations, supporting commercial, patient support and medical affairs functions. Sunitha is trusted by C-level leaders for AI-driven decision-making and has a proven track record leading global teams and multimillion-dollar initiatives. She holds a degree in computer science engineering from the Dr. M.G.R. Educational & Research Institute University in Chennai, India.
