Where Artificial Intelligence Is Already Delivering in Alzheimer’s Disease

AI has been promised as a game-changer for Alzheimer’s disease research; however, translating technical advances into real-world impact can be a challenge.





As the volume and complexity of Alzheimer’s data have exploded, a new generation of AI tools is starting to reveal patterns that were previously invisible: biological signals that emerge years before symptoms, digital markers that redefine diagnosis, and discovery pipelines that operate at unprecedented scale.





A recent special collection in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease (JPAD), commissioned by Gates Ventures and the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (AD Data Initiative), explores how AI is being applied across diagnosis, data integration, drug discovery, and clinical trials, alongside the risks of bias and uneven translation. The special issue features two opening editorials and nine in-depth essays from leading scientists.





Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Niranjan Bose, the interim executive director of the AD Data Initiative and managing director (Health & Life Sciences Strategy) at Gates Ventures LLC, where he serves as the science advisor to Bill Gates.





Bose discussed where AI is already delivering value, what has changed in the past two years to move the field beyond hype, and what success for AI in Alzheimer’s research should ultimately look like for patients and families.