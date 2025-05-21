Your Favorite AI Chatbot Might Be Exaggerating Scientific Findings

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Chatbots driven by artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to be a powerful tool for supporting scientific literacy, as they can quickly distill complex scientific papers into more easily digestible summaries.





However, the use of AI tools for scientific summarization remains controversial. In a recent Nature poll of more than 5,000 academics worldwide, 33% believed it would always be ethically inappropriate for a researcher to upload articles they wanted to cite into an AI tool, ask it to generate a summary and then use that summary in their research paper. While the majority found this broadly acceptable, 31% would only approve if the AI use was disclosed, with a further 19% wanting the AI use and any related prompts to be disclosed.





This concern over AI-generated summary text is not just limited to ethical debates between researchers. There are also real concerns that AI-generated summaries of scientific research could omit key details and/or overgeneralize research findings, leading to research being inaccurately represented to the general public and potentially resulting in real-world harm.





Now, a new study by researchers Dr. Uwe Peters, assistant professor at Utrecht University, and Dr. Benjamin Chin-Yee, a hematologist at Western University and PhD candidate at the University of Cambridge, has put AI chatbots to the test.





The pair tested how well 10 of the world’s most prominent large language model (LLM) chatbots – including ChatGPT, Claude and DeepSeek – can summarize abstracts and articles from top science journals. After comparing a total of 4,900 the AI-generated summaries with the original scientific texts and with human-written summaries, Peters and Chin-Yee found instances of overgeneralization from the chatbots in up to 73% of cases.





To learn more about this overgeneralization problem, what might be causing it and whether users of AI tools can do anything to combat it, Technology Networks spoke with study author Dr. Uwe Peters.