AI and Omics Drive New Path for Precision Cardiovascular Drugs

Researchers are calling for a new approach to drug development in cardiovascular disease (CVD), using artificial intelligence (AI), omics technologies, and systems biology to address treatment gaps in one of the world’s leading causes of death.



In a review published in Frontiers in Science, the authors argue that a shift toward precision medicine could enable the development of drugs targeting previously inaccessible disease pathways. These tools may make it possible to tailor treatments to individuals based on their genetic, molecular, and physiological profiles, rather than applying general therapies across all patients.



Despite decades of progress in cardiovascular care, global death rates from CVD remain high. Broad-spectrum treatments such as statins have improved outcomes for many patients, but they do not always succeed in addressing the wide heterogeneity seen across CVD presentations. Factors including gene variants, protein expression, and lifestyle differences contribute to how individual patients experience disease and respond to therapies.

Mapping complex networks to identify new drug targets

The review outlines how integrating data-intensive methods may support the discovery of new therapeutic targets. These include:

Omics technologies such as genomics and proteomics, which offer molecular-level insights into disease biology

Systems biology, which models how genes and proteins interact in networks

, which models how genes and proteins interact in networks AI, which can analyze vast datasets to pinpoint potential drug targets and assist in drug design



The authors suggest that RNA-based therapies hold particular promise. Unlike conventional drugs, which typically interact with proteins, RNA therapeutics can modulate gene expression directly. This could expand the range of viable targets and reduce development timelines. Early trials suggest RNA drugs may be more effective at lowering cholesterol levels than standard approaches.

Addressing the challenge of CVD diversity

Cardiovascular diseases are not uniform. Even among patients with the same diagnosis, symptoms, treatment responses, and outcomes can vary. The review emphasizes that understanding these differences is essential to delivering effective care.



The authors propose that precision medicine tools could help stratify patients based on their unique disease mechanisms. By identifying how molecular pathways vary between individuals, researchers may be able to design drugs that are more likely to succeed in clinical trials and more effective in practice.

A call for leadership, investment and open science

While the technological capability to develop personalized cardiovascular therapies is growing, the review stresses that achieving widespread impact will require global coordination. The authors advocate for increased investment in research and development, alongside stronger partnerships between academia, healthcare, and industry.



They also emphasize the importance of open science, equitable access, and global health policies that can ensure these innovations reach all populations. Without this coordinated effort, the potential of precision cardiovascular medicine may remain unrealized in many parts of the world.



Reference: Aikawa M, Sonawane AR, Sarvesh C, et al. Precision cardiovascular medicine: shifting the innovation paradigm. Front Sci. 2025. doi: 10.3389/fsci.2025.1474469



