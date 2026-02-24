We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

AI-Based Analysis Decodes Tissue Characteristics of Type 2 Diabetes

Advanced imaging and AI expose hidden tissue changes in type 2 diabetes.

News  
Published: February 24, 2026 
Original story from the German Center for Diabetes Research
Microscopic view of epithelial tissues showing layered cells and detailed tissue structure.
Credit: Bioscience Image Library / Unsplash.
Read time: 1 minute

Researchers from several partner institutions of the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) have collaborated with international colleagues to develop a new approach for visualizing subtle tissue changes in the pancreas in type 2 diabetes. The results provide new insights into the development of type 2 diabetes. The study has now been published in ‘Nature Communications’.


More than 500 million people worldwide live with type 2 diabetes. They often suffer from serious complications. Nevertheless, it has been difficult to draw reliable conclusions about a person's glycemic status based on classic histopathological examinations. Many subtle morphological changes associated with impaired insulin secretion and beta cell dysfunction are barely visible to the naked eye.

Extensive data set

To close this diagnostic gap, the research team created an extensive data set from pancreatic tissue sections from living donors. The samples were contrasted using chromogenic and multiplex immunofluorescent staining and then captured in high resolution using gigapixel microscopy.

Deep learning models distinguish between tissue samples from people with and without type 2 diabetes 

On this basis, the scientists trained deep learning models that could reliably distinguish between tissue samples from people with and without type 2 diabetes.

 

The models were able to accurately predict diabetes status and, for the first time, identify which tissue structures play a central role in the disease - including changes in the islets of Langerhans, α cells, neuronal axons, and the proximity of fat cell clusters to islet structures. Using explainable AI, the identified features were analyzed, quantified, and described as potential biomarkers.

 

This AI-supported evaluation provides new insights into early and previously difficult-to-detect changes in type 2 diabetes. The findings open up new perspectives for understanding the crucial processes that take place in the pancreas during the development of type 2 diabetes.


Reference: Klein L, Ziegler S, Gerst F, et al. Explainable AI-based analysis of human pancreas sections identifies traits of type 2 diabetes. Nat Commun. 2026;17(1):1558. doi: 10.1038/s41467-026-69295-2


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.
