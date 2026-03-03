AI Cancer Tools Risk “Shortcut Learning”

Read time: 2 minutes

Artificial intelligence tools are increasingly being developed to predict cancer biology directly from microscope images, promising faster diagnoses, and cheaper testing. But new research from the University of Warwick, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, suggests that many of these systems may be using visual shortcuts rather than true biology — raising concerns that some AI pathology tools are currently too unreliable for real-world patient care.

“It’s a bit like judging a restaurant’s quality by the queue of people waiting to get in: it’s a useful shortcut, but it’s not a direct measure of what’s happening in the kitchen.” says Dr Fayyaz Minhas, Associate Professor and principal investigator of the Predictive Systems in Biomedicine (PRISM) Lab in the Department of Computer Science, University of Warwick, and lead author of the study. “Many AI pathology models are doing the same thing, relying on correlations between biomarkers or on obvious tissue features, rather than isolating biomarker-specific signals. And when conditions change, these shortcuts often fall apart.”

To reach this conclusion, the researchers analysed more than 8,000 patient samples across four major cancer types — breast, colorectal, lung and endometrial — and compared the performance of leading machine learning approaches. While the models often achieved high headline accuracy, the team found this frequently came from statistical “shortcuts.”





For example, instead of detecting mutations in the cancer-associated BRAF gene, a model might learn that BRAF mutations often occur alongside another clinical feature such as microsatellite instability (MSI). The system then learns to use this combination of cues to predict BRAF status rather than learning the causal BRAF signal itself — meaning accurate cancer predictions work only when these biomarkers co-occur and become unreliable when they do not.

Kim Branson, SVP Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, GSK and co-author says: “We've found that predicting a BRAF mutation by looking at correlated features like MSI is often like predicting rain by looking at umbrellas—it works, but it doesn't mean you understand meteorology. Crucially, if a model cannot demonstrate information gain above a simple pathologist-assigned grade, we haven't advanced the field; we've just automated a shortcut. The roadmap for the next generation of pathology AI isn't necessarily bigger models; it’s stricter evaluation protocols that force algorithms to stop cheating and learn the hard biology."

When performance of AI models was assessed within stratified patient subgroups, such as only high-grade breast cancers or only MSI-positive tumours, accuracy fell substantially, revealing that the models were dependent on shortcut signals that disappear once confounding factors are controlled.





For certain prediction tasks, the performance advantage of deep learning over human-derived clinical information was modest. AI systems achieved accuracy scores of just over 80% when predicting biomarkers, compared with around 75% using tumour grade alone — a measure already assessed by pathologists.

Professor Nasir Rajpoot, Director of the Tissue Image Analytics (TIA) Centre at University of Warwick and CEO of Warwick spin-out Histofy said: “This study highlights a critical point about the rollout of AI in medicine: to deliver real and lasting impact, the value of AI-based clinically important predictions must be judged through rigorous, bias-aware evaluation, rather than relying solely on headline accuracies that fail to account for confounding effects.”

Machine learning methods can still prove valuable for research, drug development candidate screening and for clinical triaging, screening, or supplementary decision support. However, the researchers argue that future AI tools must move beyond correlation-based learning and adopt approaches that explicitly model biological relationships and causal structure. They also call for stronger evaluation standards, including subgroup testing and comparison against simple clinical baselines, before looking at deployment in routine care.





Dr Minhas concludes: “This research is not a condemnation of AI in pathology. It is a wake-up call. Current models may perform well in controlled settings but rely on statistical shortcuts rather than genuine biological understanding. Until more robust evaluation standards are in place, these tools should not be seen as replacements for molecular testing, and it is essential that clinicians and researchers understand their limitations and use them with appropriate caution.”

Dawood M, Branson K, Tejpar S, Rajpoot N, Minhas F ul AA. Confounding factors and biases abound when predicting molecular biomarkers from histological images.. Published online March 2, 2026:1-15. doi: 10.1038/s41551-026-01616-8

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.