We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

AI Growth Responsible for Rise in Emissions

The Greening Digital Companies 2025 report tracks the environmental impact of 200 leading digital companies.

News  
Published: June 5, 2025 
| Original story from the International Telecommunication Union
The back of a computer server, rows of wires and plugs, lit by a green light.
Credit: Tyler/Unsplash
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Energy use and emissions climb alongside digital infrastructure

Carbon emissions and electricity use in the digital technology sector have increased significantly in recent years, driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a new report from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA).


The Greening Digital Companies 2025 report, which tracks the environmental impact of 200 leading digital companies using data from 2023, attributes the rise in emissions largely to escalating energy demands from data centers that support AI and other digital services. Between 2017 and 2023, electricity consumption by these centers grew at an annual rate of 12%, four times the rate of global electricity demand.


Four AI-focused firms experienced an average increase of 150% in their direct and purchased energy emissions (known as Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions) over the same period.

Sector contributes to global energy emissions

In 2023, greenhouse gas emissions from the 166 digital companies that disclosed emissions data accounted for approximately 0.8% of global energy-related emissions. Electricity consumption reported by 164 companies reached 581 terawatt-hours, equivalent to 2.1% of global use. Half of this electricity was consumed by just 10 companies.

Subscribe to Informatics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

Greater climate accountability and planning

Despite the rising emissions, the report documents improvements in corporate climate strategies. Eight companies achieved a score of over 90% in assessments of their climate data transparency, target-setting and performance – a significant increase from the three that reached this benchmark in the previous year.


For the first time, the report evaluates companies’ progress towards their climate targets and net-zero emissions commitments. Of the 200 firms assessed, nearly half had publicly committed to reaching net-zero, with 41 targeting 2050 and 51 setting earlier deadlines.


Additional positive trends include:

  • 23 companies operated entirely on renewable energy in 2023, up from 16 in 2022.
  • 49 companies issued dedicated climate reports.
  • 110 companies reported targets for indirect (Scope 3) emissions, an increase from 73 in the prior year.

Recommendations for managing the sector’s footprint

To reduce their environmental impact, ITU and WBA recommend that digital companies:

  • Strengthen verification of emissions data and align climate reporting with science-based targets.
  • Publicly disclose the environmental costs of AI development and deployment.
  • Enhance collaboration across the technology, energy, and environmental sectors to promote sustainable innovation.
  • Continue expanding the use of renewable energy sources.

Integrating environmental indicators into national planning

The report also notes that ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau is working with stakeholders from government, academia, and industry to develop indicators that support national tracking of greenhouse gas emissions and inform data-driven climate policies.

 

Reference: Greening Digital Companies Report 2025: Monitoring emissions and climate commitments. Accessed June 5, 2025: https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-D/Environment/Pages/Publications/GDC-25.aspx

This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter