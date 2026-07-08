AI Maps Tumor Cell Neighborhoods From Standard Pathology Slides

Understanding how cells within and around a tumor interact provides key information about a cancer’s architecture, a patient’s immune response to the disease and even how susceptible the cancer may be to various types of treatment. But deducing these cellular “neighborhoods” using traditional techniques is time-consuming and expensive.





Now, Stanford Medicine researchers have developed an artificial intelligence platform that can predict the neighborhoods from microscopic slides containing slices of human tumor tissue — transforming flat pink and purple “pages” of limited information into riotously colored pop-up books chock-full of intel about the dynamic relationships and conversations between cells in space.





Using the platform, the researchers identified 10 discrete cellular neighborhoods — defined by interactions and molecular conversations among cancer cells, immune cells and stromal cells — in non-small cell lung cancer.





The microscopic slides, known as H&E slides for the two stains used to highlight the cells and extracellular structures the slices contain, have been the gold standard for disease diagnosis for more than a century. Essentially, every cancer patient who has undergone a biopsy or surgical removal of their cancer will have H&E slides of their tumor tissue.





The ability to infer complex relationships and cellular neighborhoods from existing slides, and correlate them to known patient outcomes, gives researchers a powerful new learning tool in the fight against many cancer types. For example, the researchers found that one cellular neighborhood, rich with a type of immune cell called neutrophils, correlates in lung cancer with a poorer overall prognosis and resistance to immunotherapy.





The accomplishment is possible thanks to a technique called CODEX developed in the Stanford Medicine laboratory of pathology professor Garry Nolan, PhD, the Rachford and Carlota A. Harris Professor. CODEX enables the detection of dozens of proteins and cell types within a tumor — yielding an unprecedented spatial map of relationships and cellular activity. But CODEX experiments can be slow and expensive.





Ruijiang Li and his colleagues built an atlas of more than 18 million cells from 457 patients with non-small cell lung cancer and overlaid the CODEX results from these samples onto the microscope slides, matching them cell by cell to help the AI learn patterns on the slides that corresponded to the cellular neighborhoods predicted by the CODEX analysis.