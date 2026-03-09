AI Metabolomics Platform Enables Early Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Read time: 2 minutes

Pancreatic cancer has long been regarded by the medical community as the most challenging cancer to diagnose due to its insidious early symptoms and the lack of effective screening tools. Consequently, most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, resulting in a five-year survival rate of only approximately 13%.





To overcome this clinical stalemate, a powerful interdisciplinary alliance between National Taiwan University (NTU) Hospital and Academia Sinica has successfully developed PanMETAI, a high-performance diagnostic model. By innovatively integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) metabolomics through liquid biopsy, this technology establishes a highly stable and globally scalable screening platform, marking a pivotal breakthrough in precision medicine.



This landmark study was led by Professor Yu-Ting Chang (Department of Internal Medicine, NTU Hospital), Assistant Research Fellow Chun-Mei Hu (Genomics Research Center, Academia Sinica), and Distinguished Research Fellow Chao-Ping Hsu (Institute of Chemistry, Academia Sinica).





The team seamlessly integrated NTU Hospital’s frontline clinical expertise with Academia Sinica’s cutting-edge research capabilities in basic science, metabolomics platforms, and theoretical computational science. Through deep cross-institutional and interdisciplinary collaboration, the team has successfully overcome traditional diagnostic bottlenecks, opening new horizons for global pancreatic cancer prevention and control.

Core Global Metabolomic Profiling: Transcending Single Biomarker Limitations

In contrast to current diagnostic strategies that rely on single or limited biomarkers, PanMETAI utilizes global metabolomic signals as its analytical foundation. Using a highly standardized NMR metabolomics platform, the research team can extract approximately 260,000 metabolic signals from just 500 microliters ($\mu$L) of serum per subject. A deep learning model is then employed to systematically capture key features associated with pancreatic cancer.





This approach comprehensively reflects the overall metabolic changes from pre-cancerous lesions to early-stage cancer, significantly enhancing early risk identification.

High-Performance AI Algorithms Ensuring Accuracy and Reproducibility

The AI algorithm powering PanMETAI is specifically optimized for structured clinical data. Research results indicate that the model maintains high accuracy and stable performance across both independent testing and external validation sets. This demonstrates exceptional reproducibility and cross-ethnic applicability, effectively addressing the common challenge where medical AI models are limited by their specific data sources.

Taiwan-Lithuania Cross-Border Validation: International Collaboration and Translational Potential

In an independent blind test dataset from NTU Hospital, PanMETAI achieved a remarkable Area Under the Curve (AUC) of 0.99, with a sensitivity of 93% and specificity of 94%.





Furthermore, in an external validation conducted on a Lithuanian population, the AUC remained at a high level of 0.93. The consistent performance between Taiwanese and European cohorts suggests that PanMETAI is not optimized for a single database but possesses high potential for international implementation. This also highlights the critical role of international cooperation in AI medical research and clinical translation.

Scalable AI Architecture: A Foundation for Multi-Disease Early Prediction