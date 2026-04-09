AI Model Could Help Doctors Detect Lung Cancer Earlier

“You can think of it as having a magnifying glass and a full view of the scan at the same time,” Nasir explains.





The model was trained using CT scans from both healthy individuals and cancer patients, learning to recognise patterns that distinguish between normal, benign, and malignant cases.





The results show a clear performance improvement. The system achieved an accuracy of over 96 per cent, outperforming existing approaches and maintaining stable performance across different tests. “This level of advancement is important, especially in medical applications where even small differences can have serious consequences,” notes KTU PhD student.

Applicable Beyond Lung Cancer – Including Brain Tumours and Breast Cancer

In clinical practice, this system could change how lung cancer is diagnosed.





“This is about supporting clinicians. The system provides a second opinion and helps ensure that important details are not overlooked and reduces the time needed per patient, particularly in high-workload environments,” emphasises KTU researcher.





For patients, the impact is even more significant. Lung cancer is often diagnosed late, when treatment options are limited. Earlier detection can dramatically increase survival rates. “Early diagnosis means treatment can start sooner, and outcomes are generally much better,” says Nasir.





The system is designed to improve both sides of the problem – reducing missed cases while also lowering the number of false alarms that can lead to unnecessary stress and procedures.





However, researchers note that the current model was trained on a relatively limited dataset and still needs to be tested on larger, more diverse patient groups. “In real-world conditions, there are many variables – different scanners, imaging protocols, and patient populations, so we need to ensure the system performs reliably across all of them,” explains Nasir.





Future steps include clinical validation, testing in hospital environments, and integration into existing medical systems.





Looking ahead, the same approach could be applied beyond lung cancer. “Any medical imaging task that requires both detailed analysis and understanding of the bigger picture could benefit from this type of model,” says Nasir, pointing to areas such as brain tumours, breast cancer, and eye diseases.





Reference: Yousafzai SN, Nasir IM, Mansour S, et al. A hybrid deep learning approach integrating CNN and transformer for lung cancer classification using CT scans. Sci Rep. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41598-026-41161-7





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