Ai Model Predicts Hospital Admissions Earlier in Emergency Care

New study examines AI’s role in supporting emergency teams

Researchers at the Mount Sinai Health System have conducted one of the largest prospective evaluations of artificial intelligence (AI) in an emergency care setting. Their machine learning model, trained on more than 1 million patient records, was designed to identify which patients arriving at emergency departments (EDs) are likely to require hospital admission.



The aim was to generate these predictions within hours of a patient’s arrival — earlier than traditional admission decisions — so that hospitals could begin planning bed assignments and resource allocation sooner. The study was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health.



Emergency departments across the United States face persistent challenges with overcrowding and “boarding,” where admitted patients remain in the ED due to a shortage of available inpatient beds. These delays can increase wait times for incoming patients and place additional strain on clinical staff. Mount Sinai’s approach sought to address this problem by providing teams with earlier notice of potential admissions.

Collaboration with clinical teams across seven hospitals

The study involved more than 500 ED nurses across seven hospitals in the Mount Sinai network, which spans both urban and suburban communities. Over a two-month period, the AI model generated real-time predictions for nearly 50,000 patient visits. These predictions were compared with nurses’ own assessments during the triage process.



Triage is a critical stage in emergency care, determining the urgency of treatment based on a patient’s symptoms and condition. In this study, triage nurses were asked to provide their assessment of whether a patient might require admission. The research team then analyzed the accuracy of the AI model both independently and in combination with nurse assessments.

Performance and consistency of predictions

Results showed that the AI model performed consistently across different hospital sites, despite differences in patient demographics and case types. Interestingly, when nurse predictions and AI outputs were combined, the overall accuracy did not increase substantially. This indicated that the model itself was already a strong independent predictor of admissions.



The findings suggest that while human expertise remains essential for decision-making, the AI tool could operate effectively as a stand-alone support system. Its primary benefit would be to alert care teams much earlier in the patient’s stay, enabling faster coordination of services such as arranging diagnostic tests or preparing inpatient space.

Potential operational benefits

Although the study did not directly measure operational outcomes, the researchers noted that earlier identification of likely admissions could help hospitals address capacity constraints. For example, knowing several hours in advance that beds will be needed may allow hospital operations teams to accelerate patient discharges from inpatient units, prepare necessary equipment, and assign staff accordingly.



Emergency department overcrowding is a recognized national issue. Earlier forecasting of admissions could help reduce bottlenecks in patient flow, potentially improving patient experience by shortening waiting times and easing pressure on staff.

Next phase of testing

The current research was limited to a single health system and a relatively short evaluation period. The authors plan to test the AI model in live clinical workflows, where predictions would be integrated directly into ED operations. Future studies will assess its impact on measurable outcomes, including boarding times, patient throughput, and overall operational efficiency.





While the technology demonstrated strong predictive ability, the researchers emphasize that it is intended to complement, not replace, clinical judgment. Nurse participation in the project — more than 500 were directly involved — underscores the importance of combining technological tools with frontline expertise.



Reference: Nover J, Bai M, Tismina P, et al. Comparing machine learning and nurse predictions for hospital admissions in a multisite emergency care system. MCP: Digital Health. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.mcpdig.2025.100249





