We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

AI-Powered Holograms Help Study Tiny Plankton at Microscopic Level

News  
Published: November 2, 2022
 
| Original story from the University of Gothenburg
An illustration of microplankton in a solution. The round rings under the microplankton are the holograms formed when light is refracted by the microplankton. Credit: University of Gothenburg

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "AI-Powered Holograms Help Study Tiny Plankton at Microscopic Level"

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?
Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

Using holograms created in digital microscopes and interpreted using artificial intelligence (AI), for the first time researchers can now follow the lives of microplankton at the individual level. The method is the result of an interdisciplinary research project at the University of Gothenburg.


Plankton are one of the most important organisms on Earth. More than half of all the world’s oxygen is produced by phytoplankton in the oceans. Yet knowledge about these lifeforms is limited, mainly due to their size.


“Until now I had to study microplankton at the group level, but thanks to this new AI based holographic microscope I can see how individual microplanktons move, eat, grow and reproduce,” says Erik Selander, marine biologist at the University of Gothenburg.

The only way to study microplankton at the individual level

Erik Selander heard Giovanni Volpe, Professor in Physics at the University, speak at a conference in 2019 about the new technique where light refracted through a particle creates a hologram that can be studied instead of the particle. Using AI, the holograms can be analysed at much higher speeds providing more and finer details. Selander and Volpe then started an interdisciplinary project that targeted microplankton.


“We have a good understanding of who eats who, and where they go in the case of larger organisms such as animals and birds that we see every day. The method we have developed is the only one that works to study microscopic organisms at the individual level,” says Giovanni Volpe.

AI makes the method much faster

The method uses LED light to analyse microplankton in holographic microscopes and this ensures that the organisms remain unaffected during the process. This discovery has been reported in an article in the journal eLife.


“The microplankton cells we examine are only a few hundredths of a millimetre in size. But they are so numerous that they affect the entire carbon cycle of the ocean. In total, single cell microplankton take up about three times as much carbon as we humans emit from fossil fuels. Now we are able to get a detailed understanding of these processes at the individual level,” says Erik Selander.


The method of recording light-matter interaction through digital cameras with the help of a holographic microscope has been well studied in the past. But thanks to digital technology and the recent AI revolution, this method has become far more useful and the analysis is easier and much faster.


“By combining holographic microscopy with AI, now we can simultaneously monitor what is happening with a large collection of microplankton cells at a single cell-level, which was a challenge before. Though the technique is demonstrated with marine microorganisms, it is quite universal in approach and can be applied to any microscopic lifeform. And by enclosing the cells in miniatured glass wells, we can follow the growth dynamics and swimming behaviours of cells, throughout their life cycle from hours to days,” says Harshith Bachimanchi, doctoral student in physics at the University of Gothenburg.


Holographic microscopy also offers a fast and inexpensive method for counting, weighing and sizing cells, or other particles, in a solution. 


Reference: Bachimanchi H, Midtvedt B, Midtvedt D, Selander E, Volpe G. Microplankton life histories revealed by holographic microscopy and deep learning. Coleman ML, Schuman MC, Peruani F, eds. eLife. 2022;11:e79760. doi:10.7554/eLife.79760


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.

Advertisement
Chosen for You
Blue interconnected dots in the shape of a scientist wearing glasses and a mask looking down a microscope.
eBook

Lab of the Future
A smiling woman with short white hair, wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt stands in a lab, with her right arm raised and index finger touching a clear digital screen. In the background, three other out of focus people can be seen in the lab wearing white lab coats.
How To Guide

Preparing for the Lab of the Future
Quality control scientist wearing personal protective clothing holding up a vial of a therapeutic drug to examine it.
Article

Navigating the Challenges of a Modern Quality Control Laboratory
Advertisement
Advertisement