Artificial Neuron Mimics the Brain in Major Step Towards Human-Like Robots

Read time: 4 minutes

Robots that can sense and respond to the world like humans may soon be a reality as scientists have created an artificial neuron capable of mimicking different parts of the brain.





Artificial neurons – tiny electronic circuits that replicate the way brain cells communicate – lie at the heart of neuromorphic computing, a field aiming to bring human-like intelligence to machines.





Despite rapid progress, today’s artificial neurons can only perform fixed tasks, each serving a narrow role. Thousands must be combined to replicate simple brain functions – a costly, energy-hungry process compared with the brain’s effortless adaptability.





Now, brain-like intelligence may be closer than we think, thanks to an international research team led by Loughborough University that includes academics from Salk Institute and the University of Southern California.





In a new Nature Communications paper, the team reveals that their single artificial neuron – known as a ‘transneuron’ – can switch between the roles of brain cells involved in vision, planning, and movement, showing a level of flexibility once thought unique to the human mind.





“Is the human brain a mysterious device beyond our reach or could we one day recreate it with electronics – and perhaps even build something more powerful?” asks Professor Sergey Saveliev, an expert in theoretical physics at Loughborough University and corresponding author on the study.





“Our research takes a step toward answering this question. We’ve shown that a single artificial neuron can be tuned to reproduce the behaviour of visual, motor, and pre-motor neurons.





“This opens the door to developing electronic chipsets capable of performing complex brain-like functions – from interpreting visual information to controlling movement and actions – all within small devices that use only a handful of artificial neurons. Ultimately, this paves the way for more human-like robots.”