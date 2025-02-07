Brain Oscillations Play a Crucial Role in Information Processing

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at the Ernst Strüngmann Institute in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, led by Wolf Singer, have made a groundbreaking discovery in understanding fundamental brain processes. For the first time, the team has provided compelling evidence that the brain’s characteristic rhythmic patterns play a crucial role in information processing. While these oscillatory dynamics have long been observed in the brain, their purpose has remained mostly elusive until now.





The study has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of brain activity. Using computer simulations, the study shows that recurrent networks with oscillating nodes demonstrate better performance compared to non-oscillating networks and replicate many experimentally observed phenomena. These findings indicate that oscillatory dynamics are not just an epiphenomenon but are essential for efficient computation in the brain.





Furthermore, the study demonstrates that incorporating heterogeneity in network parameters, such as introducing different oscillation frequencies and conduction delays, further enhances network performance. This suggests that the heterogeneity observed in biological networks is not just a result of nature’s imprecision but a signature of a computational substrate optimized for efficient computation of stimuli with highly varying properties. "Our findings challenge the traditional view of brain dynamics, which often assumes rather localized information processing," said Felix Effenberger, first author of the study. "Instead, we propose that the brain uses waves to perform computations in a highly distributed and parallelized manner. The interference patterns produced by such wave-based responses facilitate a holistic representation and highly distributed encoding of both spatial and temporal relationships among stimulus features".

Networks serve as a medium for generating waves

The researchers propose a novel interpretation of neuronal dynamics in which networks serve as a medium for generating and propagating waves rather than functioning as a complicated circuit board with well-defined and directed signal flows, as assumed by current theories in neurobiology and as is also the case in conventional digital computers. The authors of the study suggest that the brain uses the superposition and interference patterns of waves to represent and process information in a highly distributed way, exploiting the unique properties of coupled oscillator networks such as resonance and synchronization.

"This is a major step forward in our understanding of how the brain computes," said Wolf Singer, senior author of the study. "The computational strategy proposed is ideally suited for cognitive functions requiring the simultaneous evaluation of large numbers of nested relations between spatial and temporal stimulus features. Such tasks need to be solved to comprehend visual scenes and language. Furthermore, the proposed computational strategy provides a mechanism for solving the "Binding Problem," confirming the hypothesis that feature binding – the joint evaluation of features belonging to an object – can be achieved by synchronizing oscillatory responses."





Beyond its significant contributions to neuroscience, the findings pave the way for the development of novel, energy-efficient chips for artificial intelligence – for example, in the development of new, significantly more energy-efficient technical components. The authors propose a departure from conventional digital designs, advocating for analog chips inspired by the dynamic processes of the brain.

Development of a new generation of AI

They also suggest that their findings could guide the development of a new generation of AI systems that are more robust, energy-efficient, and better equipped to learn on smaller datasets. This study greatly enhances our understanding of how the brain processes information and paves the way for new research opportunities in neuroscience and artificial intelligence.





Reference: Effenberger F, Carvalho P, Dubinin I, Singer W. The functional role of oscillatory dynamics in neocortical circuits: A computational perspective. PNAS. 2025;122(4):e2412830122. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2412830122





