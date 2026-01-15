“Chemistry-Aware” AI Model Composes Nanomaterials With Optimal Properties

LMU researcher Professor Alexander Urban and his team have developed a tool that could revolutionize the design of new materials. Synthesizer is a platform that combines automated chemical synthesis, high-throughput characterization, and data-driven modeling. The goal is to control the growth of nanocrystals with unprecedented precision, thereby creating materials with tailor-made optical properties. The results of their work, funded by the e-conversion Excellence Cluster, have now been published by the LMU team in Advanced Materials.





Unlike previous data-driven approaches, Synthesizer is the first platform to connect the entire chain from automated synthesis and optical high-throughput characterization to the AI-supported derivation of concrete design rules within an open and modular system. “Today, we can compose material properties almost like a melody, note by note, parameter by parameter,” says Alexander Urban. That is exactly what Synthesizer enables. Using the platform, variants of halide perovskites can be produced and characterized automatically, while an AI model learns which chemical combinations lead to specific colors, brightness levels or stabilities.





The optical properties of halide perovskites such as color, brightness or emission width determine their use in LEDs, solar cells or sensors. “Even the smallest differences in nanocrystal size, shape and structure can shift light emission,” explains Nina Henke, first author and doctoral researcher in Urban’s team. “Fine-tuning is therefore essential in order to develop materials that are precisely tailored to specific applications.”