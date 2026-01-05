Computational Model of the Brain Matches Animals in Learning

A new computational model of the brain based closely on its biology and physiology not only learned a simple visual category learning task exactly as well as lab animals, but even enabled the discovery of counterintuitive activity by a group of neurons that researchers working with animals to perform the same task had not noticed in their data before, said a team of scientists at Dartmouth College, MIT, and the State University of New York at Stony Brook.



Notably, the model produced these achievements without ever being trained on any data from animal experiments. Instead, it was built from scratch to faithfully represent how neurons connect into circuits and then communicate electrically and chemically across broader brain regions to produce cognition and behavior. Then, when the research team asked the model to perform the same task that they had previously performed with the animals (looking at patterns of dots and deciding which of two broader categories they fit), it produced highly similar neural activity and behavioral results, acquiring the skill with almost exactly the same erratic progress.





“It’s just producing new simulated plots of brain activity that then only afterward are being compared to the lab animals. The fact that they match up as strikingly as they do is kind of shocking,” said Richard Granger, a professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Dartmouth and senior author of a new study in Nature Communications that describes the model.





A goal in making the model, and newer iterations developed since the paper was written, is not only to offer insight into how the brain works, but also how it might work differently in disease and what interventions could correct those aberrations, added co-author Earl K. Miller, Picower Professor in The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT. Miller, Granger, and other members of the research team have founded the company Neuroblox.ai to develop the models’ biotech applications. Co-author Lilianne R. Mujica-Parodi, a biomedical engineering professor at Stony Brook who is Lead Principal Investigator for the Neuroblox Project, is CEO of the company.





“The idea is to make a platform for biomimetic modeling of the brain so you can have a more efficient way of discovering, developing and improving neurotherapeutics. Drug development and efficacy testing, for example, can happen earlier in the process, on our platform, before the risk and expense of clinical trials.” said Miller, who is also a faculty member of MIT’s Brain and Cognitive Sciences department.