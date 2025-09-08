Computer Vision Turns 3D Printer Into a Co-Designer for Tissue Engineering

Sammy Florczak, a PhD student in Riccardo’s lab, worked on the development of GRACE, short for Generative, Adaptive, Context-Aware 3D printing. He built a new device in a specialized lab, using advanced laser technologies. Before entering, a red light signaling “LASER” shows whether it’s safe to go in. Laser light plays a crucial role, not just in the printing step, but also in the added imaging step that sets this new technology apart. GRACE combines volumetric bioprinting with this advanced laser-based light-sheet imaging. But what can we do with that?

One of the biggest challenges in 3D bioprinting is creating functional blood vessels. Blood vessels are essential to provide oxygen and nutrients to the cells, and thus printing these blood vessels at the correct place is key to creating viable tissues. Yet, in conventional printing methods, a 3D design is made before knowing where the cells are located in the light sensitive gel and thus where the blood vessels must be printed. With GRACE, the printer ‘sees’ where the cells are located and, within seconds, designs a network of blood vessels around those cells as effectively as possible.

From blueprint to customization

“In the past, printing always depended on the designer’s blueprint. Now, GRACE contributes to the design itself,” Sammy explains. “The printer ‘sees’ what kind of cells are in the material, and where they are. Then, using AI tools, it creates a matching design for the object to be printed. This new printer essentially has its own ‘eyes’ – the laser-based imaging- and ‘brain’ – the new AI software. That level of customization leads to tissues that survive and function better.”

More than just blood vessels

GRACE can do more than create adaptive blood vessels networks. The technology can also align multiple printing steps automatically. Take a piece of printed bone tissue, for example, that later needs a layer of cartilage added. Normally, that is a complex process with a lot of manual work. GRACE scans the existing tissue and automatically designs and prints a second layer that fits perfectly on top. All at the high printing speed of volumetric bioprinting, creating cm3-sized objects within seconds.

Automatically correcting for obstacles

Another challenge in bioprinting is that light can sometimes be blocked, for example by previously printed parts of the structure. This can create shadows and flaws in the final product. GRACE can solve this too. By scanning the surface of any obstacles, the system automatically adjusts the light projection. This makes the print more precise and consistent. Moreover, this allows pre-made objects to be inserted into the printing vial. Think for example of a stent in which you could print blood vessel cells or objects that can release medicines.

Just the beginning

Bioprinting is highly promising, but significant work is still needed to translate this technology to the clinic. Riccardo underlines that further research is needed to determine how printed cells can mature to replicate the functionality of native tissues. Even considering the challenges ahead, Riccardo is not afraid to dream big. “This first work on GRACE is just the beginning. We are now working on increasing the amount of cells that can be printed, so that other tissues like heart and liver can also be printed. Moreover, we would like to make this technique openly accessible to other labs, so other could apply it to their printing method.”





Reference: Florczak S, Größbacher G, Ribezzi D, et al. Adaptive and context-aware volumetric printing. Nature. 2025;645(8079):108-114. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09436-7





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.