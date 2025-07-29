Home Brain Stimulation System Improves Cognitive Performance

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from the University of Surrey, the University of Oxford and Cognitive Neurotechnology have developed a home-based brain stimulation system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance sustained attention. The non-invasive technology is designed to adapt stimulation to the individual user, offering a scalable and cost-effective approach to improving cognitive focus.





Published in npj Digital Medicine, the study details a system that combines AI with transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS) – a painless technique involving low-level electrical currents applied to the scalp. The system uses an adaptive algorithm to personalize stimulation based on features such as attention level and head size, enabling optimal settings to be determined without the need for MRI imaging.

Training and testing the personalised model

The researchers trained the AI using data from 103 adults aged 18 to 35. Participants completed 290 sessions at home using CE-marked headgear and a tablet-based attention task. In a subsequent double-blind trial, 37 new participants were exposed to either personalized stimulation, standard stimulation or placebo.

Results showed that those receiving AI-guided, personalized stimulation demonstrated better task performance compared to the other groups. Individuals who initially had lower levels of attention benefitted the most from the tailored approach.

Balancing safety and effectiveness

The system also helped reduce the risk of overstimulation – an issue linked to impaired performance in previous non-personalized studies. Participants reported no serious side effects, and the sensation levels during stimulation were similar to those in the placebo condition.





The findings suggest that AI-guided tRNS could represent a practical tool for enhancing attention and cognitive performance in everyday settings. By removing the need for imaging-based personalisation, the method could offer accessible support for learning and mental focus.





