New Cooling Method May Help Reduce Energy Use in Data Centers

Engineers at the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) have developed a new passive cooling technology that may help improve the energy efficiency of data centers and other high-powered electronic systems. The method uses a specially designed fiber membrane that removes heat through evaporation, offering an alternative to fans, heat sinks and liquid pumps, while potentially lowering water use.



The findings are presented in a paper published June 13 in Joule.

Addressing the growing demand for cooling

As artificial intelligence and cloud computing continue to grow, data centers must handle rising volumes of data processing, which generates significant heat. Cooling currently accounts for up to 40% of a data center’s energy consumption. Without improvements, global energy use for cooling is projected to more than double by 2030.



“Compared to traditional air or liquid cooling, evaporation can dissipate higher heat flux while using less energy,” said Renkun Chen, professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, who co-led the project with professors Shengqiang Cai and Abhishek Saha, both from the same department.



The new system aims to counter this trend by using a fiber membrane with a network of tiny, interconnected pores that draw liquid across the surface by capillary action. As the liquid evaporates, it passively removes heat from the underlying electronics, without the need for additional energy input. The membrane is positioned on top of microchannels that supply the cooling liquid, facilitating continuous heat dissipation.

Performance and stability

In testing, the fiber membrane achieved heat fluxes exceeding 800 watts per square centimeter, a record level for this class of evaporative cooling systems. The membrane maintained stable performance over multiple hours of operation.



Previous efforts to apply evaporative cooling to high-power electronics have encountered challenges with porous membranes. Membranes with pores that are too small can clog, while larger pores can cause boiling. The UC San Diego team addressed these issues by designing fibre membranes with interconnected pores of an optimal size, supporting efficient evaporation without such drawbacks.

Next steps toward commercial application

Although the results are promising, the technology is still performing below its theoretical maximum. The research team is working to refine the membrane and improve its efficiency further. Upcoming development will include integration into prototype cold plates, flat components that attach to chips to dissipate heat.



The team also plans to commercialize the technology through a new startup company.



