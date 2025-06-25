New Molecule Could Revolutionize Data Storage With Tiny, Dense Hard Drives

Read time: 2 minutes

A breakthrough in molecular engineering could pave the way for the next generation of data storage devices, potentially revolutionizing the technology sector. Researchers from The University of Manchester and The Australian National University (ANU) have developed a novel molecule capable of storing information at temperatures as cold as -173°C, opening new possibilities for ultra-dense storage systems.

Record-breaking magnetic memory at low temperatures

The study, published in Nature, highlights the creation of a single-molecule magnet that retains magnetic memory up to 100 Kelvin, approximately -173°C. This development represents a significant improvement over the previous record of 80 Kelvin (-193°C). The implications are profound, particularly for the development of compact storage systems with high data densities. According to Professor Nicholas Chilton from ANU, if the new molecule is perfected, it could enable storage systems with 100 times the capacity of current devices, with potential for about 3 terabytes of data per square centimeter.

The future of data storage

The progress comes at a time when the demand for data storage is skyrocketing. As more people use cloud services and stream media, the infrastructure required to process and store vast amounts of data is under increasing pressure. Traditional hard drives store data by magnetizing regions made up of multiple atoms. However, single-molecule magnets offer a new approach, allowing information to be stored at the individual molecule level, enabling denser storage.



Despite the exciting possibilities, a challenge remains: the extremely low temperatures required for these magnets to function. Although these temperatures are still far below those achievable in household freezers or standard room temperatures, the new molecule operates at a temperature above that of liquid nitrogen, which is typically used in cooling systems. According to Professor David Mills from The University of Manchester, this breakthrough suggests that, while these technologies are not yet ready for consumer devices like smartphones, they could be used in large-scale data centers such as those operated by Google.

Molecule design and theoretical innovations

The new molecule's magnetic properties are attributed to its unique structure. It features a rare earth element, dysprosium, positioned between two nitrogen atoms in an almost straight-line arrangement. This configuration has long been predicted to enhance magnetic performance but had never been successfully achieved until now. The researchers also introduced an alkene chemical group to hold the dysprosium in place, ensuring the stability of the molecule's shape.



At ANU, the researchers developed a new computational approach to simulate the molecule’s magnetic behavior. By leveraging the computational power of the National Computational Infrastructure and the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre, they were able to explain the molecule’s enhanced performance. Professor Chilton explained that these simulations revealed why the linear arrangement of atoms at the molecule’s core allows it to retain magnetic memory at higher temperatures.

Looking ahead

Though still far from practical application in everyday consumer electronics, the new molecule serves as a promising starting point for future advancements in molecular magnetism. This research offers a blueprint for developing even more efficient molecular magnets capable of operating at higher temperatures. As Professor Chilton noted, the ongoing evolution of technology—from the release of The Dark Side of the Moon to the rise of modern digital media—suggests that similar advancements in data storage could emerge in the next few decades.





