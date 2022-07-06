Seeing Is Deceiving: Training Better Deepfake-Detecting Algorithms

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Deepfakes are images and videos which combine mixed source material to produce a synthetic result. Their use ranges from trivial to malicious, so methods to detect them are sought after, with the latest techniques often based on networks trained using pairs of original and synthesized images. A new method defies this convention by training algorithms using novel synthesized images created in a unique way. Known as self-blended images, these novel training data can demonstrably improve algorithms designed to spot deepfake images and video.





Seeing is believing, so they say. However, since the advent of recorded visual media, there have always been those who seek to deceive. Things range from the trivial, such as fake movies of UFOs, to far more serious matters such as the erasure of political figures from official photographs. Deepfakes are just the latest in a long line of manipulation techniques, and their ability to pass as convincing realities is far outpacing the progress of tools to spot them.





Associate Professor Toshihiko Yamasaki and graduate student Kaede Shiohara from the Computer Vision and Media Lab at the University of Tokyo explore vulnerabilities related to artificial intelligence, amongst other things. The issue of deepfakes caught their interest and they decided to investigate ways to improve detection of the synthetic content.





“There are many different methods to detect deepfakes, and also various sets of training data which can be used to develop new ones,” said Yamasaki. “The problem is the existing detection methods tend to perform well within the bounds of a training set, but less well across multiple data sets or, more crucially, when pit against state-of-the-art real world examples. We felt the way to improve successful detections might be to rethink the way in which training data are used. This led to us developing what we call self-blended images (otherwise known as SBIs).”





Typical training data for deepfake detection consist of pairs of images, comprising an unmanipulated source image and a counterpart faked image — for example, where somebody’s face or entire body has been replaced with someone else’s. Training with this kind of data limited detection to certain kinds of visual corruption, or artifacts, resulting from manipulation, but missed others. So they experimented with training sets comprising synthesized images. This way, they could control the kinds of artifacts the training images contained, which could in turn better train detection algorithms to find such artifacts.





“Essentially, we took clean source images of people from established data sets and introduced different subtle artifacts resulting from, for example, resizing or reshaping the image,” said Yamasaki. “Then we blended that image with the original unaltered source. The process of blending these images would also depend on characteristics of the source image — basically a mask would be made so that only certain parts of the manipulated image would make it to the blended output. Many SBIs were compiled into our modified data set, which we then used to train detectors.”





The team found the modified data sets improved accurate detection rates by around 5-12%, depending on the original data set they were compared to. These might not sound like huge improvements, but it could make the difference between someone with malicious intent succeeding or failing to influence their target audience in some way.





“Naturally, we wish to improve upon this idea. At present, it works best on still images, but videos can have temporal artifacts we cannot yet detect. Also, deepfakes are usually only partially synthesized. We might also explore ways to detect entirely synthetic images, too,” said Yamasaki. “However, I envisage in the near future this kind of research might work its way onto social media platforms and other service providers so that they can better flag potentially manipulated images with some kind of warning.”





Reference: Shiohara K, Yamasaki T. Detecting deepfakes with self-blended images. Published online April 18, 2022. doi: 10.48550/arXiv.2204.08376



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.