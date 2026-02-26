Self-Driving Lab System Accelerates Discovery of New mRNA Delivery Materials

Read time: 2 minutes

Integrating AI with advanced robotics to create self-driving labs (SDL) is a promising approach to tackling molecular discovery. A new SDL system, called LUMI-lab, that combines large-scale molecular pretraining, active learning, and robotics, has discovered that brominated lipids, not previously linked to mRNA delivery, enhance the efficiency of getting mRNA inside human cells. The study, led by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, was published in Cell.





LUMI-lab (Large-scale Unsupervised Modeling followed by Iterative experiments) integrates a molecular foundation model with automated robotic systems. Unexpected by the research team, it discovered a new class of mRNA‑boosting lipids, brominated lipid tails, as a major enhancer of transfection efficiency. The development of LUMI-lab is supported by an AC Translation research grant from U of T’s Acceleration Consortium, a global initiative dedicated to accelerating scientific discovery through AI and automation with a focus on materials and molecules needed for a sustainable future.





“Across ten active-learning cycles, LUMI-lab synthesized and tested more than 1,700 new lipid nanoparticles, uncovering brominated-tail ionizable lipids that deliver mRNA into human lung cells more efficiently than approved benchmarks,” said Bowen Li, GSK Chair in Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery, Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto, and affiliate scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network. “The key advance of this AI-driven system is that it independently identified bromination as an important, meaningful design feature without prior hypothesis or researchers telling it to look for it first.”





While mRNA therapeutics are among the fastest-growing drug modalities, they currently rely on lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for safe delivery to targeted areas of the human body. To date, only three LNPs have received FDA approval. Platforms such as LUMI-lab are expanding the design landscape by accelerating the discovery of next-generation LNPs needed to unlock new therapeutic applications.





Additionally, SDL models for drug discovery depend on large, high-quality datasets to perform well. In emerging fields such as mRNA therapeutic development and delivery, the scarcity of historical data remains a major obstacle. To address data scarcity in this emerging field, the team selected a foundation-based model and pretrained LUMI on more than 28 million molecular structures, enabling it to learn general chemical patterns and structure before moving on to more specific tasks.





“When integrated into an active learning framework, the model can be continuously optimized in a closed-loop workflow, further enhancing its predictive accuracy,” said Li, who also holds the Canada Research Chair in RNA Vaccines and Therapeutics.





Tested in preclinical models, some of the newly discovered lipids outperformed the lipid used in Moderna’s COVID‑19 mRNA vaccine. While brominated lipids made up only 8 per cent of the chemical compound library used by LUMI-lab, they accounted for over half of the top-performing candidates. Brominated lipids also showed safety profiles similar to benchmark clinical lipids, supporting their potential for future therapeutic development.





“Next, we’re expanding LUMI-lab to optimize multiple clinically relevant properties at once, not just delivery potency but also safety, tolerability, and tissue selectivity,” said Li. “By closing the loop between AI predictions and automated experiments, we aim to shorten the design cycle for new lipid materials and open up a much larger, evidence-driven chemical space for mRNA therapeutics.”



