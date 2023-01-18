Simple Neural Networks Can Precisely Control Robotic Prostheses

Artificial neural networks that are inspired by natural nerve circuits in the human body give primates faster, more accurate control of brain-controlled prosthetic hands and fingers, researchers at the University of Michigan have shown. The finding could lead to more natural control over advanced prostheses for those dealing with the loss of a limb or paralysis.





The team of engineers and doctors found that a feed-forward neural network improved peak finger velocity by 45% during control of robotic fingers when compared to traditional algorithms not using neural networks. This overturned an assumption that more complex neural networks, like those used in other fields of machine learning, would be needed to achieve this level of performance improvement.

“This feed-forward network represents an older, simpler architecture—with information moving only in one direction, from input to output,” said Cindy Chestek, Ph.D., an associate professor of biomedical engineering at U-M and corresponding author of the paper in Nature Communications. “So, it was something of a surprise to us to see how it outperformed more complex systems. We feel that the feed-forward system’s simplicity enables the user to have more direct and intuitive control that may be closer to how the human body operates naturally.”





Fine motor skills are extremely important to humans, and the loss of this function can be devastating to people with paralysis, said first author Matthew Willsey, M.D., Ph.D., functional neurosurgery fellow at University of Michigan Health, Michigan Medicine.





“We are very motivated to use the latest techniques in machine learning to interpret neural activity from the brain for the control of dexterous finger movements,” Willsey said. “We hope this line of work may help restore fine motor functioning to those who have lost it.”





Advanced prosthetics and brain-computer interfaces hold the promise of returning the precise control enabled by the human hand to those with paralysis that could be caused from spinal cord injury, strokes or other injuries and diseases. But recreating the natural flow of communication between the human mind and a robotic prosthetic—with speed and precision—remains a stumbling block.

"Part of the excitement of this work is that these algorithms can be almost immediately translated to the bedside for the benefit of human research patients." – Parag Patil, M.D., Ph.D.