We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Wearable Wristband Tracks Glucose and Cardiovascular Signals in Real Time

The wristband features a microneedle array designed to collect interstitial fluid from beneath the skin.

News  
Published: July 10, 2025 
Original story from UC San Diego
A transparent strip of plastic wrapped around a wrist, a white and blue microchip-like object in its centre.
Credit: An-Yi Chang/UC San Diego
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have developed a wristband that enables continuous monitoring of both chemical biomarkers and cardiovascular indicators, potentially enhancing the day-to-day management of diabetes. The technology, which was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, integrates microneedle, ultrasonic, and ECG sensors into a single wearable device.

Microneedle array monitors metabolites

The wristband features a microneedle array designed to collect interstitial fluid from beneath the skin. This fluid is analyzed in real time for glucose, lactate, and alcohol levels, using three separate enzymes embedded in the microneedles. The microneedles are designed for easy replacement, allowing the user to tailor the wear period and reduce risks such as irritation or infection.

Cardiovascular signals captured via ultrasound and ECG

In parallel with chemical monitoring, the wristband uses an ultrasonic sensor to assess blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors track heart rate directly from the wrist. These indicators provide additional context for cardiovascular risk, which is frequently elevated in people with diabetes but not typically measured continuously outside a clinical setting.

Subscribe to Informatics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

Combined research expertise enabled design

The device was developed through collaboration between two research groups at the Aiiso Yufeng Li Family Department of Chemical and Nano Engineering at UC San Diego. One group specializes in wearable chemical sensors, while the other focuses on wearable ultrasound systems for internal physiological monitoring. Their joint expertise allowed for the integration of these capabilities into a single platform.

Real-time feedback for personal insights

Data from the wristband are transmitted to a companion smart device, which displays live streams of glucose, alcohol, lactate, heart rate, arterial stiffness, and blood pressure. This setup enables wearers to observe how daily choices such as meals, physical activity, or alcohol consumption influence both metabolic and cardiovascular functions.

Comparable performance to existing devices

Validation testing showed that the wristband's measurements closely aligned with established commercial products. Glucose readings matched those from both blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitors, while alcohol readings were consistent with breathalyzer outputs. During physical exertion, lactate data paralleled that from traditional blood lactate meters. Across all scenarios, the wristband simultaneously recorded cardiovascular responses, offering a broader picture of physiological changes.

Future development includes added sensors and sustainable power

Researchers aim to expand the range of monitored biomarkers and explore sustainable power sources, such as sweat or solar energy. Plans also include incorporating machine learning algorithms to interpret the collected data and support predictive analytics.


Reference: Chang AY, Lin M, Yin L, et al. Integration of chemical and physical inputs for monitoring metabolites and cardiac signals in diabetes. Nat Biomed Eng. 2025. doi:10.1038/s41551-025-01439-z


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter