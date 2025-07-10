Wearable Wristband Tracks Glucose and Cardiovascular Signals in Real Time

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have developed a wristband that enables continuous monitoring of both chemical biomarkers and cardiovascular indicators, potentially enhancing the day-to-day management of diabetes. The technology, which was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, integrates microneedle, ultrasonic, and ECG sensors into a single wearable device.

Microneedle array monitors metabolites

The wristband features a microneedle array designed to collect interstitial fluid from beneath the skin. This fluid is analyzed in real time for glucose, lactate, and alcohol levels, using three separate enzymes embedded in the microneedles. The microneedles are designed for easy replacement, allowing the user to tailor the wear period and reduce risks such as irritation or infection.

Cardiovascular signals captured via ultrasound and ECG

In parallel with chemical monitoring, the wristband uses an ultrasonic sensor to assess blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors track heart rate directly from the wrist. These indicators provide additional context for cardiovascular risk, which is frequently elevated in people with diabetes but not typically measured continuously outside a clinical setting.

Combined research expertise enabled design

The device was developed through collaboration between two research groups at the Aiiso Yufeng Li Family Department of Chemical and Nano Engineering at UC San Diego. One group specializes in wearable chemical sensors, while the other focuses on wearable ultrasound systems for internal physiological monitoring. Their joint expertise allowed for the integration of these capabilities into a single platform.

Real-time feedback for personal insights

Data from the wristband are transmitted to a companion smart device, which displays live streams of glucose, alcohol, lactate, heart rate, arterial stiffness, and blood pressure. This setup enables wearers to observe how daily choices such as meals, physical activity, or alcohol consumption influence both metabolic and cardiovascular functions.

Comparable performance to existing devices

Validation testing showed that the wristband's measurements closely aligned with established commercial products. Glucose readings matched those from both blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitors, while alcohol readings were consistent with breathalyzer outputs. During physical exertion, lactate data paralleled that from traditional blood lactate meters. Across all scenarios, the wristband simultaneously recorded cardiovascular responses, offering a broader picture of physiological changes.

Future development includes added sensors and sustainable power

Researchers aim to expand the range of monitored biomarkers and explore sustainable power sources, such as sweat or solar energy. Plans also include incorporating machine learning algorithms to interpret the collected data and support predictive analytics.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.