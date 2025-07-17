EEG Biomarkers: The Future of Monitoring Neurological Health?

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Dr. Javier Escudero , reader in biomedical signal processing at the University of Edinburgh, has published several papers exploring and discussing the potential role of the electroencephalogram (EEG) as a biomarker for brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. 2 , 3 , 4 For the Technology Networks series, “Biomarkers in Focus”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Escudero, who discussed how the EEG offers a unique window into real-time brain activity, why its affordability, portability and non-invasiveness make it a strong candidate for remote monitoring and potential global health applications.

According to a 2024 study, over 1 in 3 individuals are affected by neurological conditions worldwide, with the overall disability-adjusted life years caused by neurological conditions increasing by 18% since 1990. 1 As the global burden of these conditions – such as stroke, dementia and epilepsy – rises, there is a growing urgency to be able to diagnose them earlier and with greater accuracy.

Molly Coddington (MC): Molly Coddington Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead Technology Networks Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award. Learn about our editorial policies Can you explain why a wider variety of biomarkers could help to diagnose neurological disorders, such as neurodegenerative diseases?

Javier Escudero, PhD (JE): Javier Escudero, PhD Reader University of Edinburgh Dr. Javier Escudero is a reader in biomedical signal processing at the Institute for Imaging, Data and Communications in the School of Engineering of the University of Edinburgh, UK. Learn about our editorial policies

Neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, are very complex and typically develop over many years. A variety of changes take place in the brain, and not all of these changes happen at the same time. A single test or scan may not be able to capture this variety of processes, and it may not be able to accurately reflect the evolution of the disease across all its stages.

Having a variety of biomarkers provides more options for clinical experts to understand what is going on in the disease process. Biomarkers capture different phenomena of the evolution of the disease. For example, an imaging scan may show whether some regions of the brain have shrunk or whether there is a localized lesion. A spinal fluid test may pick up a buildup of abnormal proteins in the brain. These processes happen at different stages in the disease. Having diverse biomarkers may also help to distinguish different types of neurological conditions. The ultimate aim is to diagnose these conditions earlier so that, hopefully, disease-modifying drugs can slow disease progression.

What is an EEG, and how might it be used in clinical practice/ research?

An EEG is a test that measures the small electric fields generated by neurons, the brain's nerve cells. Each neuron produces a tiny electrical current when it becomes active. When enough nearby neurons become active together, the electric field becomes large enough so that it can be detected non-invasively, over the scalp, with appropriate electrodes on the skin.

An EEG is a test that measures the small electric fields generated by neurons, the brain’s nerve cells. Each neuron produces a tiny electrical current when it becomes active. When enough nearby neurons become active together, the electric field becomes large enough so that it can be detected non-invasively, over the scalp, with appropriate electrodes on the skin.

The voltages captured by these electrodes are then magnified and recorded by a computer. It is typical to place 20 or so electrodes on the scalp to capture fields generated by different brain regions, but, depending on the application, this number of electrodes could be lower or much higher. In this way, the patterns captured in the EEG can tell us a lot about how well the brain functions.

It is common to use the EEG in clinical practice to diagnose and monitor conditions such as epilepsy. Though the EEG is not yet accepted as a biomarker for dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease in particular, there is increasing interest in this application. There is evidence that Alzheimer’s disease disrupts how different brain regions communicate with each other. There is also increasing interest in enabling the use of EEG as a remote screening and/or monitoring tool. The EEG is non-invasive, affordable in comparison with other neuroimaging techniques and portable. This makes the EEG an ideal candidate to assess brain activity remotely, away from hospitals. This could be valuable, for example, to monitor epilepsy at home or to assess brain damage after an accident.

Are there research or clinical examples where the EEG has helped identify brain-activity-based biomarkers for specific diseases or conditions?

Yes. A notorious example is epilepsy, where EEG is used in clinical practice to determine the presence and type of abnormal electrical bursts in the brain that lead to seizures.

Yes. A notorious example is epilepsy, where EEG is used in clinical practice to determine the presence and type of abnormal electrical bursts in the brain that lead to seizures.

What are the core challenges that exist in this research field?

In the past, the field of EEG analysis has been held back by a lack of large datasets and standardization procedures to ensure that EEG data acquired at different labs can be analyzed together. However, this is changing rapidly.

In the past, the field of EEG analysis has been held back by a lack of large datasets and standardization procedures to ensure that EEG data acquired at different labs can be analyzed together. However, this is changing rapidly.

Several research groups and consortia are now sharing EEG data. This facilitates research and helps ensure that the findings can be generalized to different settings, importantly low- and middle-income countries. Progress is being made, but there is still work to be done. Beyond the availability of data itself, it is important to ensure that the analysis of EEG that would lead to a potential biomarker is reliable and not influenced by external factors that may vary from day to day. It is also important to ensure that any potential biomarker is not only sensitive enough to pick up that something abnormal is going on in the brain, but it is also specific enough to inform about what the cause of the abnormality may be.

What do you think the future of brain biomarker research could look like?

I think the future is bright. The availability of large datasets, the development of standardized procedures, and the increasing interest in remote monitoring all point to a promising future for brain biomarker research using EEG.