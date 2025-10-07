Read time: 4 minutes

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain and affects ~1 in 31 (3.2%) children aged 8 years, with it 3 times more common among boys. Individuals with ASD may behave, communicate, interact and learn in ways that are different from most other people. However, the abilities of people with ASD can vary dramatically.





ASD arises from a complex interplay of genetic, molecular and neurodevelopmental factors, and researchers are increasingly uncovering the intricate biological pathways that contribute to its onset and progression. At this year’s American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting, a dedicated session will explore cutting-edge approaches to investigating the molecular basis of ASD. Attendees can expect discussions on coding and non-coding genetic variation, shared genetic architecture with other psychiatric disorders and key molecular and functional vulnerabilities that may underlie ASD.



One study to be presented focuses on the cerebellum, the largest part of the hindbrain. Once thought to be relevant only for motor control and balance, it is now recognized as playing a key role in higher-order cognitive functions and is increasingly implicated in ASD research.





Researchers will share findings on how chromodomain-helicase-DNA-binding protein 8 (CHD8), a chromatin remodeler strongly associated with ASD, influences cerebellar development and function. Their work reveals that disruptions in CHD8 expression affect neuronal circuit formation during development and lead to persistent functional vulnerabilities in adulthood.



Ahead of the conference, Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Cesar Canales, an assistant professional researcher at the University of California (UC) Davis Center for Neuroscience, to learn more about these molecular insights and how they are reshaping our understanding of ASD’s biological underpinnings.