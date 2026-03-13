Is ADHD Actually Three Different Brain Conditions?

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As research continues to reveal the biological complexity of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), scientists are questioning whether a single diagnostic label can truly capture the condition’s diversity.



A recent study from West China Hospital of Sichuan University used brain network modeling and AI to identify three biologically distinct ADHD “biotypes,” each associated with different brain patterns, symptom profiles, and developmental trajectories.

To better understand how these findings were made and what they could mean for the future of ADHD diagnosis, Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Nanfang Pan, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Radiology at West China Hospital of Sichuan University and lead author of the study.

In this Q&A, Pan explains the limitations of current diagnostic frameworks, how his team used brain imaging and ML to identify ADHD biotypes, and how brain-based biomarkers could one day help move the field toward more personalized care.