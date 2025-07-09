Microdosing Psychedelics: Hype, Hope or Science?

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Once only talked about in niche communities, microdosing is now part of mainstream conversation. People are taking small amounts of psychedelics such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) or psilocybin, aiming to boost focus, lift mood or manage anxiety – without the hallucinogenic effects.





But does the practice actually work? And does the science support it?





This article looks at what researchers know so far. It separates controlled findings from cultural claims, reviews recent studies and points to what’s still unclear. Microdosing is easy to talk about, but reliable evidence is harder to find.

What is microdosing?

Microdosing has moved from underground communities into research labs and casual conversation. It typically means taking around 1/10th to 1/20th of a standard psychedelic dose. The idea is to get subtle effects without hallucinations, such as a small shift in mood, attention or energy, rather than experiencing a full psychedelic episode.





The substances most often used are LSD and psilocybin, though low doses of ketamine are also being explored. A common amount for LSD is 5–20 μg; for psilocybin, it’s often between 0.1 and 0.3 grams of dried mushrooms. Some people follow fixed routines like the “Fadiman protocol,” which involves taking a microdose every third day. Others adjust based on how they feel.





These patterns are largely informal, but they’ve caught the attention of researchers trying to understand what’s actually happening – and how much of it can be backed by science.





“LSD and psilocybin are the most commonly used, probably because of their availability. Last year, we launched a study to investigate the motives to microdose with ayahuasca. Data collection is still ongoing, but to date, there were not many responses – I think less than 100,” Dr. Kim PC Kuypers, an associate professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Neuroscience at Maastricht University, told Technology Networks.





The microdosing boom has also sparked a wave of DIY experimentation. Citizen science platforms have helped gather real-world data, but these efforts still face limitations like self-selection and lack of blinding.

What the science says

“Our survey from a couple of years ago showed that people take it for several indications – depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),” said Kuypers.





“Some people with pain complaints also use microdoses, although I think, combining the available data, that individuals with mood complaints might benefit the most,” she added.





Several small trials report benefits for focus, mood, anxiety and depression.





A recent placebo-controlled study using 26 µg of LSD found that people with mild depressive symptoms reported increased elation, energy and a short-term drop in depression scores 2 days after dosing, compared to placebo.





Similarly, in a dose-finding trial with healthy adults, LSD doses as low as 5 µg improved mood and attention in some tasks, with 20 µg showing the clearest effects. However, increased confusion and anxiety were reported in some participants.





Another line of research, which Kuypers highlighted, focused on sleep. She mentioned a recent paper: “A very nice finding, but that links to my interests, is that a low dose increases the sleep duration the night after a microdose.”





“Sleep is also disturbed in patients with depression, for example, and improving sleep could be one of the reasons mood improves, temporarily.”





Taken together, these early human studies hint at benefits; however, they’re all underpowered. Strong support for microdosing is still lacking. Most trials, including those mentioned, are small and carry a high risk of bias. There is no truly large-scale microdose trial yet, and self-reported data and citizen science methods introduce confounding variables.





Placebo effects may explain much of the reported benefit. A self-blinding LSD trial with nearly 200 participants found no meaningful difference in psychological well-being between microdose and placebo groups.





Kuypers also added: “We are focusing on ADHD, but our first clinical trial showed no treatment benefits of microdosing over placebo. We are now starting a second trial in which we will focus on the individual, trying to understand why some people might respond and others not.”





“Individuals with depression and anxiety rated a full psychedelic dose as more effective than a microdose,” she added.





These mixed outcomes highlight how responses to microdosing can vary widely and underscore the need for personalized, well-controlled studies moving forward.

What happens in the brain?

Even at tiny doses, psychedelics appear to tweak brain connectivity.





“There are some studies, including our lab, showing effects at brain level, using functional imaging or EEG. It has been shown for example that a low dose affects brain connectivity in areas involved in reward, emotions or memory,” said Kuypers.





A fMRI study found that a 13 µg microdose of LSD boosted connections between the amygdala and areas including the middle frontal gyrus and cerebellum, regions that are implicated in depression.





EEG research also supports this. A placebo-controlled EEG study found that a low dose of psilocybin (0.5 g dried mushrooms) reduced theta brainwave power, suggesting altered brain activity. However, the trial showed no measurable gains in creativity or cognition, except in participants who guessed they’d taken the active dose.





Beyond imaging, animal and cellular studies suggest psychedelics boost neuroplasticity, although this is strongest with full doses.





In human studies, low LSD doses raised blood levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a key protein for brain plasticity.





Neuroplasticity The brain’s ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections, allowing it to adapt to experiences, learn new information and recover from injury.





Further supporting subtle brain-level changes, a 6-week trial using 10 µg of LSD every third day found no change in standard EEG markers of plasticity, but more detailed modeling showed shifts in synaptic connectivity within the visual cortex, suggesting subtle laminar changes not picked up by surface-level analysis.





Still, these effects are far subtler than seen with full doses and vary between people. Full psychedelic doses trigger widespread brain network reorganization and drastic shifts in perception and emotion.





Some researchers and patients have expressed interest in whether microdosing could help with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.





However, Kuypers cautioned: “People are interested in the effects in neurodegenerative disorders, but I am not sure whether anything is yet published on this.”

Risks, unknowns and ethics

Long-term effects of microdosing remain unknown. Repeated activation of serotonin receptors, such as 5‑HT₂B in the heart, might pose cardiovascular risks. Some users also report mild anxiety, headaches or fatigue. Anecdotal surveys note increased blood pressure and mood dips.





“Something that is discussed is the risk of inducing valvulopathy,” said Kuypers.





Valvulopathy A disease or dysfunction of one or more of the heart valves, which can lead to problems with blood flow.





Legally, LSD and psilocybin are Schedule I/Class A drugs in most countries. Possession – even in tiny amounts – can lead to prosecution, fines and job loss.





Some jurisdictions have decriminalized small-dose possession, but most places still enforce strict penalties.

This legal gray area also limits access to reliable, tested sources.





Ethical concerns arise when individuals self-experiment with minimal oversight. Without medical guidance, dosing errors or worsened mental health can occur.





Until large, controlled trials address safety, regulation and effect size, microdosing remains a cautious venture with real unknowns.

Insights, uncertainties and next steps

After decades of underground use, microdosing now faces the scrutiny it deserves.





The science is promising in parts, but far from settled. Some studies show small benefits in mood, focus and brain activity, especially in people with depression. However, many findings are mixed, and placebo effects remain a major concern.





Legal risks are real, long-term safety is unclear.

“I do think the anecdotal hype around microdosing has outpaced the actual evidence,” said Kuypers. “ But, we have also observed positive effects after a low dose in experimental studies. There is something, but the effect might be dependent on the individual.”

More rigorous, large-scale studies are needed to understand who might benefit – and who might not.





“This is what we now want to investigate in our new trial,” Kuypers concluded.