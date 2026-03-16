“Once a Parent, Always a Parent”: How Pregnancy Leaves Lasting Brain Changes

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Pregnancy is often described in terms of hormones, physical symptoms, and bodily changes. But one of the most significant organs undergoing transformation is the brain. Recently, neuroscience research has begun to reveal that pregnancy represents one of the most dramatic periods of adult neuroplasticity outside of adolescence.

Rather than being passively affected by shifting hormones, the brain appears to be actively reorganizing itself—structurally and functionally—in preparation for caregiving.

These changes unfold over time, with early pregnancy, late pregnancy, and the postpartum period each involving distinct neural processes, forming what researchers describe as a coordinated brain transition.

“We know that the brain changes significantly across pregnancy and the postpartum period,” said Dr. Jodi Pawluski, a neuroscientist and author passionate about the neuroscience of motherhood and perinatal mental health.





Dr. Elseline Hoekzema, the head of the Pregnancy Brain Lab at the Amsterdam University Medical Center, whose neuroimaging research has mapped structural changes across pregnancy, agreed: “I think in general pregnancy is now considered a period of great brain plasticity.”

Technology Networks spoke with Pawluski and Hoekzema to understand the processes behind this transformation.

Early pregnancy: Opening a window of plasticity

In early pregnancy, hormonal levels begin to rise rapidly. Estrogen, progesterone, and human chorionic gonadotropin increase in concentration, and the brain is one of their primary targets.

Estrogen and progesterone bind to receptors widely distributed throughout the brain, which influences synaptic growth, neuronal excitability, and gene expression, particularly in regions involved in emotion and stress regulation, such as the amygdala and hypothalamus.

However, hormones are not simple switches that dictate behavior.

“We love to talk about hormones and how they rule our worlds, especially as women,” Pawluski said. “But we don't have the data that shows that there's a clear relationship between hormonal shifts, except for a lot of correlative data.”

Instead, researchers are starting to think of these hormones as modulators of plasticity—biological signals that open a window during which neural circuits can reorganize.

“In early pregnancy, hormonal shifts are still relatively subtle, and so are the brain changes,” Hoekzema explained.

Even so, early pregnancy appears to prime the brain for adaptation. Emotional sensitivity can shift, vigilance and threat detection may increase, and attention and motivation begin to change, which may reflect the brain beginning to reprioritize.

“What we see in those individuals who have experienced pregnancy is that pregnancy itself has a significant impact on the brain structure, as well as function,” Pawluski said.

“There is some research showing that there's an association between the increases in estradiol and progesterone and the decreases in brain structure across pregnancy,” Pawluski noted.

But she cautioned against oversimplification: “We don't know at what level hormone shifts in humans play a role in the brain. We don't have a clear story, and so I think we have to be very careful not to assume that hormones are responsible for all brain changes at various points in a woman's life.”

In rodent models, hormonal priming during pregnancy alters neural responsiveness to offspring.

“We know from animal research that hormones play a role in how the brain is becoming better prepared to respond to offspring,” Pawluski said. “Lab rats who have not given birth take longer to respond to young than maternal rats who have been pregnant; they respond rapidly—that rapid response to young has to do with the priming of the brain.”

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In other words, early pregnancy may set the stage for the more dramatic remodeling that follows.

Late pregnancy: Refinement and neural specialization

By the third trimester, brain changes become more robust and measurable. Longitudinal MRI studies have shown consistent reductions in gray matter volume in specific brain regions.

“[Brain changes] are most strongly observed in late pregnancy,” Hoekzema said. “We have also found strong associations between the changes in brain structure and different types of estrogens (estradiol and estriol) in the third trimester of pregnancy.”

These changes occur primarily in neural networks involved in social cognition and the default mode network—regions such as the medial prefrontal cortex and temporoparietal junction.

Default mode network A network of interconnected brain regions that becomes active when the mind is at rest and during introspection.

Although the idea of gray matter reduction sounds alarming, neuroscientists interpret these changes as refinement rather than damage—akin to synaptic pruning during adolescence, when neural circuits become more efficient.

“I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that this must be a pure degenerative process, as if becoming a mother would only result in function loss,” Hoekzema said. “That preparing to care for a child would be preceded merely by neural degenerations that may actually impede this process.”

Pawluski echoes this interpretation: “In late pregnancy, the research is showing that structurally, there seems to be a consistent decrease,” she said. “The structure of the whole brain is fine-tuned, or diminished in size, but these changes are also associated with an increase in sensitivity.”

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Hoekzema’s research has linked structural changes to a mother’s neural and emotional responses to infants.

“We have found associations between changes in brain structure and function and a mother’s neural, physiological, and emotional response to infants,” she said. “This also includes changes within the brain’s reward system, which are associated with a stronger reward response to infants.”

These adaptations seem to begin before birth: “Similar to other mammals, these brain changes seem to influence the way a woman’s body and brain respond to infant cues,” Hoekzema said. “We have observed associations with nesting behavior (e.g., feeling an intense urge to clean the house).”

Evidence is still emerging on how late-stage pregnancy brain adaptations influence behavior.

“I think we need more research on this,” Pawluski added. “Essentially, I don't think we have a lot of information that can tell us that brain changes late in pregnancy are associated with improving caregiving demands before birth.”

Subtle cognitive shifts observed in late pregnancy may reflect reprioritization rather than decline. “Pregnant women have enhanced memory for parenting-related objects,” Pawluski noted. “This speaks to the idea that perhaps the brain is picking and choosing what it's going to attend to and what it is going to remember.”

The late-pregnancy brain appears to be narrowing its focus—becoming more efficient at processing information relevant to caregiving.

Postpartum: Experience, bonding, and continued plasticity

Birth does not end this process. If anything, it accelerates it.

“In the postpartum period, interaction with the infant continues to shape the brain and further adjust maternal brain circuits,” Hoekzema said.

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Hormones such as oxytocin, which surge during childbirth and breastfeeding, also interact with dopamine pathways in the brain’s reward system. Together, these signals may help reinforce caregiving behaviors and increase sensitivity to infant cues.

Between four and six months postpartum, some brain regions, including parts of the prefrontal cortex, show volume increases.

“When looking at structural changes, it's quite dynamic in the postpartum period,” Pawluski explained. “There seems to be a bit of an increase in the volume of certain brain areas in the early postpartum period, and this increase in structures is associated with how well a parent feels they're performing as a parent.”





“But then after that period, there's been consistent research showing that it's back to this kind of diminished size that occurs up to two to six years postpartum,” Pawluski said. “There seems to be this shrinkage of the brain, or fine-tuning of the brain, for a long time that starts in pregnancy and continues.”

However, diminished size does not mean diminished capacity.

“This doesn't mean that the brain's being pruned and you're losing synapses,” Pawluski said. “There could be either increases in synapses, or that the neurons that are there are becoming more efficient, and you don't need as many.”

Some of these changes appear to persist for years. “We have found that these [permanent changes] persist until at least six years postpartum,” Hoekzema said.

New research suggests that these neural adaptations may not simply reset between pregnancies. Hoekzema and colleagues found that a second pregnancy continued to remodel the brain, but in a different way than the first. While the initial transition to motherhood strongly affected networks involved in social cognition, subsequent pregnancies showed greater changes in attention and somatomotor systems—regions linked to responding to sensory cues and coordinating physical actions.

The postpartum brain is also shaped by experience. Repeated exposure to infant cries, facial expressions, and scent may further shape neural circuits through experience-dependent plasticity, strengthening connections in sensory and emotional processing networks.

“Parenting impacts, or marks, the brain,” Pawluski said. “You can tell if someone's been pregnant or not through looking at brain scans.”

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“Once a parent, always a parent,” she added.

Rethinking “pregnancy brain”

Despite persistent cultural narratives about “pregnancy brain,” evidence for global cognitive decline is weak.

“So far, we have not found clear indications of memory declines with pregnancy,” Hoekzema said.

“Some women will report that they feel their brain isn't working as it should,” Pawluski added. “However, if they're brought into a lab and asked to perform on memory tests, they often perform exactly or just as well as a non-pregnant or a non-maternal female.”

In one study, pregnant participants were more likely to fail memory tasks when completing them at home—amid distractions—than in controlled laboratory settings. That suggests the so-called “mom brain” may reflect cognitive load and environmental demands rather than dysfunction.

“The transition to motherhood socially is fraught with a whole bunch of pressures,” Pawluski said. “However, if they're given the opportunity to perform memory tasks in an environment that's conducive to concentration and reduced distractions, they can perform quite well.”

For Pawluski, the biggest misconception is that pregnancy renders the brain dysfunctional. “This is adaptive, normal, and this is healthy,” she said. “This is supposed to happen.”

Pregnancy and postpartum represent not decline, but transformation—a coordinated recalibration of structure, connectivity, and sensitivity in service of caregiving.

Far from diminishing the brain, motherhood reveals its capacity for profound and enduring change.