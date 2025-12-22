We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Your Brain Is Wired To Love Christmas Food – Here’s Why

Neuroscience reveals why Christmas foods trigger comfort, nostalgia and stronger pleasure than everyday meals.

Article  
Published: December 22, 2025 
Rhianna-lily Smith
 speaking with 
David Traster, PhD
Traditional Christmas dinner table with roast turkey, vegetables and festive decorations.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 5 minutes

There’s something about Christmas food that hits differently. A mince pie doesn’t just taste sweet and spiced – it feels like Christmas. One sip of mulled wine or a bite of gingerbread can trigger a rush of warmth and nostalgia that seems far bigger than the food itself.


Neuroscience suggests this isn’t just sentimentality. Festive flavors tap into multiple sensory systems, emotional memory circuits and seasonal changes in our physiology at the same time.


To understand why festive foods feel so special, Technology Networks spoke with Dr. David Traster, an assistant professor of neurology at the Carrick Institute, chief clinical officer at Neurologic Wellness Institute and a recognized expert in the field of neurology.


“Festive eating is a whole brain experience where survival instincts, childhood memories and feelings of belonging are tightly woven into every bite,” he explained.

How the brain builds flavor

Although flavor is often described as something that happens in the mouth, the brain is doing most of the work.


Taste buds only detect a handful of basic signals: “The tongue senses basic tastes like sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami. Most of what we call ‘flavor’ actually comes from the olfactory system,” explained Traster. “When we chew, scent molecules travel from the back of the mouth to smell centers in the brain, adding rich detail like ‘peppermint,’ ‘gingerbread’ or ‘roast turkey’.”


Studies using nasal occlusion and brain imaging show that retronasal smell contributes the majority of flavor perception – often cited as up to 70–80%. When smell is blocked, foods lose their complexity, even when the taste buds are still working.

 

Nasal occlusion

The blocking of airflow through the nose, either physically or experimentally, which prevents smell signals from reaching the olfactory receptors.

Retronasal smell

The perception of aromas that travel from the back of the mouth up into the nasal cavity during chewing and swallowing.

 

“Texture and sound also shape flavor. The brain uses touch, temperature and even the crunch of a cookie to decide whether something is fresh, creamy or satisfying,” Traster added.


Neuroimaging studies show that these signals converge in regions such as the insula, orbitofrontal cortex and somatosensory cortex, where the brain integrates sensory inputs with reward value. These areas don’t just register what something tastes like; they help decide how much we like it.


Christmas spices add yet another sensory layer: “Cinnamon, clove and nutmeg contain chemicals that activate the trigeminal nerve, which is responsible for sensing heat, cooling and irritation in the mouth and nose. These spices stimulate neural receptors called nociceptors and temperature-sensitive channels (like TRPV1) that also respond to chili heat or warm temperatures,” Traster explained.


Research on trigeminal stimulation shows that these signals are processed differently from taste and smell.


“The trigeminal system sends a ‘warming’ signal to the brain, making the spice feel stronger and more vivid. Because the trigeminal nerve connects directly to emotion and memory centers, these sensations are often experienced as comforting and attention-grabbing,” Traster added.

 

Trigeminal system

A sensory system mediated by the trigeminal nerve that detects touch, temperature, pain and irritation in the mouth and nose, contributing sensations such as heat, cooling, tingling or “spiciness” to flavor.

 

Christmas foods also tend to hit all the right neurochemical buttons.


“Christmas meals often contain sugar, fat and warming spices that increase dopamine and endorphin release,” Traster said. “This activates the brain reward system more strongly than everyday food.”

Predictive processing, memory and the “festive nostalgia” effect

However, flavor doesn’t just come from what’s on the plate; it’s shaped by what the brain expects to be there.


At the heart of this expectation sits the hippocampus, a brain region responsible for storing the contextual details of past experiences.


The hippocampus records where we were, who we were with and what we were eating,” said Traster. “The amygdala assigns emotional significance: comfort, excitement, nostalgia or stress. When we taste a familiar flavor, both regions reactivate the stored memory at the same time, blending sensory details with the feeling we had during the original experience.”


Holiday foods are especially powerful because they’re tightly bound to episodic memory – the brain’s record of personal experiences.


When we taste those foods again, the hippocampus and amygdala bring those emotional memories back to life,” said Traster.


Experiences encoded in childhood are particularly durable, especially when they’re paired with strong emotion and repetition. Christmas foods often meet both criteria, becoming deeply embedded early in life.


“Nostalgia heightens sensory processing,” Traster said. “Familiar smells like cinnamon and peppermint stimulate the olfactory system, which has a direct connection to parts of the brain that control emotion.”

“One scent can instantly bring back childhood holidays,” said Traster.

According to predictive coding models, the brain actively “fills in” sensory information based on prior knowledge.

“During the holiday season, the brain expects celebration and meaningful ritual. That anticipation makes reward circuits more sensitive when festive foods show up,” said Traster.


“Holiday foods look familiar and comforting, so the brain enhances the taste experience before we even take a bite,” he said. “The look of a mince pie primes the brain to perceive warm, spiced flavors.”


Tradition reinforces this process through social learning.


Eating with others increases oxytocin, which is the hormone that supports social bonding. The same foods become linked in the brain with comfort, safety and tradition,” said Traster.

Seasonal physiology and winter reward signatures

Winter also brings real physiological changes that can alter appetite and reward sensitivity.


“There is evidence that appetite can shift with the seasons,” Traster said. “In colder months, the body responds to lower temperatures and reduced daylight by adjusting key hormones that regulate hunger and fullness.”


Hormones such as ghrelin, leptin and neuropeptide Y play a role in this shift.


“Ghrelin is the hormone that increases appetite. It may rise when the body senses cold or needs more energy,” Traster explained. “Leptin signals satiety. Its influence can weaken during winter, which can make it harder to feel full.”


Seasonal changes in daylight also affect circadian rhythms, which are closely linked to metabolism and hunger.

“These rhythms help control metabolism and hunger signals, so shorter days can alter how hungry we feel. Comfort foods and holiday traditions also reinforce these biological changes, making winter eating feel more rewarding,” Traster said.


In cold environments, the brain prioritizes energy conservation. Calorie-dense foods signal a faster way to generate warmth and fuel, so the reward system responds more strongly,” Traster explained.


Lower daylight exposure can also affect mood-related neurotransmitters, such as serotonin.


Eating satisfying foods temporarily boosts serotonin and dopamine, which gives a stronger feeling of comfort in winter,” said Traster.


Overall, the body appears to be slightly more motivated to seek calories in winter, both for warmth and for emotional comfort, which can help explain why eating patterns shift during the season,” he added.

The brain’s perfect storm for festive flavor

The multisensory integration of Christmas food, layered with memory, prediction and emotion, topped off with a drizzle of seasonal physiology, leaves you with a trifle of warmth, wonder and irresistible festive flavor that the brain can’t help but celebrate.


Biology primes us to crave energy-rich foods, earning teaches us which flavors signal celebration and emotion turns those foods into memories we want to relive,” said Traster.


“These systems operate together in the brain rather than separately, which is why a single holiday flavor can trigger hunger, nostalgia and joy at the same time,” he added.


In the end, that rush of feeling from a simple bite of Christmas food isn’t indulgence or imagination. It’s your brain doing exactly what it evolved to do – turning flavor into meaning, and meaning into memory, one festive mouthful at a time.

Meet the Author
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
Interviewing
Professional black and white headshot of a smiling man in a suit and tie.
David Traster, PhD
Assistant Professor
Dr. David Traster is an assistant professor of neurology at the Carrick Institute, chief clinical officer at Neurologic Wellness Institute and a recognized expert in the field of neurology. In 2014, Traster earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree, a master’s in sports health science and a diplomate in chiropractic neurology. He went on to complete fellowship training and obtain advanced certifications in concussion management, dizziness and vertigo, childhood developmental disorders, movement disorders and autonomic nervous system disorders. Traster specializes in evaluating and treating complex neurological conditions without the use of drugs or surgery. His therapeutic approach combines neurorehabilitation, vestibular and balance therapies, manual therapy and targeted neuroplasticity-based exercises. Since 2018, Traster and his partners have founded four neurological optimization centers, which now rank among the most advanced training clinics in their specialty. In addition to his clinical work, Traster is a dedicated researcher and educator. He has co-authored 36 published case studies in Frontiers in Neurology and has been recognized with top honors, including Student of the Year by the International Association of Functional Neurology and Rehabilitation (2013) and Functional Neurology Instructor of the Year by the Carrick Institute (2018). He is also a member of the American Chiropractic Neurology Board, the only recognized specialty board for chiropractic neurology in the United States.
