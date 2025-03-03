40Hz Sensory Stimulation May Help Combat Alzheimer’s

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Over the past decade, research from MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory has built a growing body of evidence supporting the potential of 40Hz gamma rhythm stimulation as a non-invasive therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. A new review in PLOS Biology summarizes these findings and highlights key areas for future investigation.





Gamma rhythms Gamma rhythms are brain wave patterns oscillating at frequencies between 30 and 100Hz, with 40Hz being a commonly studied frequency. These rhythms are associated with cognitive functions such as memory and attention.





The approach, known as Gamma Entrainment Using Sensory Stimulation (GENUS), involves delivering sensory stimulation – such as light, sound or tactile vibration – at a frequency of 40Hz. Studies suggest this technique can help clear Alzheimer’s-associated proteins, prevent neuron loss and slow cognitive decline.

Early discoveries and expanding research

A 2016 study in Nature first demonstrated that 40Hz light stimulation in mouse models of Alzheimer’s reduced amyloid-beta buildup, a hallmark of the disease. Since then, additional studies have expanded on these findings, showing that different sensory stimulation methods – including sound and vibration – produce similar benefits. The research has also uncovered specific biological mechanisms, such as increased activity of microglia (immune cells in the brain) and enhanced clearance of amyloid through the brain’s glymphatic system.

Glymphatic system The glymphatic system is a waste clearance pathway in the brain that helps remove toxins, including amyloid-beta. It operates primarily during sleep and may play a role in neurodegenerative disease prevention.





In human studies, phase II clinical trials at MIT and Cognito Therapeutics, a company spun out of MIT, have indicated that 40Hz sensory stimulation slows brain atrophy and preserves cognitive function. A phase III clinical trial is currently underway to further evaluate the therapy’s effectiveness.

Open questions and future directions

Despite promising results, researchers acknowledge that many questions remain. The exact molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying GENUS’s effects are still being explored. Scientists are investigating how different cell types – such as microglia and astrocytes – respond to gamma stimulation and how this impacts Alzheimer’s pathology.





Beyond Alzheimer’s, preliminary evidence suggests that gamma stimulation may have therapeutic potential for other neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Future research aims to optimize the technique and explore its broader applications.





Reference: Park JM, Tsai LH. Innovations in noninvasive sensory stimulation treatments to combat Alzheimer’s disease. PLoS Biol. 2025;23(2):e3003046. doi: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3003046



