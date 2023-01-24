We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

A New Brain Map Uncovers Underwater Camouflage

News  
Published: January 24, 2023
 
| Original story from The University of Queensland
A pale gray-green cuttlefish against a darker green background.
Credit: Michal B./ Unsplash

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "A New Brain Map Uncovers Underwater Camouflage"

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

New mapping of the cuttlefish brain could explain how, and why, the marine animal employs its distinct camouflage ability according to researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ).


Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) neuroscientists opened the new avenue of discovery after creating, for the first time, a detailed outline of the cuttlefish brain structure and neuronal network.


“Much of our understanding of the cuttlefish brain has been based on a single species, the nocturnal European common cuttlefish,” Lead author Dr Wen-Sung Chung from QBI’s Marshall Lab said.


“We wanted to fill in the gaps of this knowledge by focusing on selected cuttlefish which are active during the day and further compare with other species from the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific regions.”


Using gross anatomy and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), the research team were able to track the changes in the visual and learning brain regions.


They then compared the results against other cuttlefish species to construct a connectivity of the brain.


“What we discovered was the neuronal network which involved chemosensory function and body patterning control, which enables the cuttlefish to use in foraging and its camouflage,” Dr Chung said.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

“We also discovered that the brain adaptations reflect the requirement of their daily life regarding ecology and habitats.”


The map of the brain structure could also help researchers understand the evolutionary pathway of the cuttlefish brain and, in turn, possibly gain insights to the evolution of our own brain.


“This research adds to our growing understanding of the cuttlefish brain along with our recent discoveries in the brains of octopus and squid,” Dr Chung said.


“It suggests that the brain structures can be used to investigate the evolutionary history of cephalopods.


“And by understanding the brain structures and networks of other animals, we can start to perceive more of the forces that shaped our brain.”


Reference: Chung WS, López-Galán A, Kurniawan ND, Marshall NJ. The brain structure and the neural network features of the diurnal cuttlefish Sepia plangon. iScience. 2023;26(1). doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2022.105846


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.

Advertisement
Chosen for You
Ryan Pincura, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Tendrel Group
Webinar

The Challenges of Psilocybin Legal Licensing and Compliance
A person drops a sweetener into a white mug.
Article

Deep Dive: Can Too Much Sweetener Affect Your Grandchildren’s Anxiety?
A person holding a baby.
Article

Babies, Parenthood and the Brain: What Do We Know?
Advertisement
Advertisement