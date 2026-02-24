A Second Pregnancy Rewires the Brain Differently Than the First

Read time: 3 minutes

A woman's brain is fundamentally altered by her first pregnancy, but what happens when she has a second child?





Researchers at Amsterdam University Medical Centre (UMC) have found that a second pregnancy continues to remodel the brain in ways that differ from the first. While social networks change during the first transition, subsequent pregnancies focus on sharpening a mother’s attention and physical coordination.

Pregnancy and female brain changes

Becoming a mother involves a massive biological shift, a transition that mirrors the intense hormonal and physical changes seen during puberty. While scientists understand the body's adaptation, the brain's response has remained mysterious until recently.





In 2016, a study led by Dr. Elseline Hoekzema, an assistant professor at Amsterdam UMC, found that a first pregnancy leads to long-lasting reductions in gray matter volume. These changes specifically affect the social cognition networks, also known as the default mode network.

Default mode network A group of connected brain regions that are active when you are not focused on your surroundings. This network is responsible for internal tasks like self-reflection and thinking about social relationships.

Despite this finding, a question remained: does the brain return to its original state after birth, or do subsequent pregnancies continue to remodel its architecture?





Until now, it was unknown whether these neural changes were a one-time event or a cumulative process.





The new study compared women during their first and second pregnancies to understand if the brain continues to evolve as a mother grows her family.

A second child drives female brain changes differently

The team tracked a cohort of 110 women, which included women entering their first pregnancy, those starting their second, and a group who remained childless.





Each woman had at least three magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) sessions: one before they became pregnant, a second shortly after giving birth, and a final scan one year later. Control group members were scanned at similar time intervals to account for natural aging.





Most studies only scan mothers after birth, but the team captured brain images before the women conceived, providing a true baseline to measure exactly how much the brain changed. Using multimodal MRI, they looked at gray matter volume, white matter integrity, and functional connectivity.





“We have shown for the first time that the brain not only changes during the first pregnancy, but also during a second,” said Hoekzema.





In the second pregnancy group, changes in the social networks were similar but less pronounced. The second pregnancy also triggered greater changes in different areas, such as the dorsal attention and somatomotor networks, along with white matter tracts like the corticospinal tract.

Advertisement





Brain volume reductions were slightly smaller in second-time mothers, showing a 2.8% decrease compared to a 3.1% decrease in first-time mothers.





“Despite similarities, women could be classified as having undergone a first or second pregnancy solely based on the changes in their brain structure,” said the authors. The team was able to correctly identify if a woman had a first or second child in 80% of cases based only on their brain volume maps.





While some brain volume returns in the months after birth, the changes do not fully reverse even up to one year later.





The study also linked these structural shifts to how mothers bonded with their infants.





The timing of mental health symptoms shifted too, with first-time mothers often feeling more depressive symptoms after birth, compared to second-time mothers who experienced them more frequently during the pregnancy itself.

The lasting impact of pregnancy on mental health and brain health

The results showed that the brain effects from a second pregnancy does not simply repeat the first. These findings suggest that while a first pregnancy may focus on the social bond, the second appears to sharpen the systems needed for external focus.





Advertisement

“During a first and second pregnancy, the brain changes in both similar and unique ways. Each pregnancy leaves a unique mark on the female brain,” said Hoekzema.





This shift toward attention-based networks might be a practical adaptation.





“It appears that during a second pregnancy, the brain is more strongly altered in networks involved in reacting to sensory cues and in controlling your attention,” explained lead author Dr. Milou Straathof. “These processes may be beneficial when caring for multiple children.”





The longitudinal design and pre-conception scans make the findings much more reliable than previous cross-sectional work. However, there are limits to what the scans show. While structural changes can be seen, the cellular cause is still unknown. The authors hint at synaptic pruning or changes in blood flow as an explanation, but without tissue samples, this remains a theory.





“This knowledge can help to better understand and recognize mental health problems in mothers. It is important that we understand how the brain adapts to motherhood,” the authors stated.

Reference: Straathof M, Halmans S, Pouwels PJW, Crone EA, Hoekzema E. The effects of a second pregnancy on women’s brain structure and function. Nat Commun. 2026;17(1):1495. doi: 10.1038/s41467-026-69370-8

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Amsterdam University Medical Center. Material has been edited for length and content.