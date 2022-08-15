Abnormal Protein Could Link All Forms of Motor Neuron Disease

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Abnormal Protein Could Link All Forms of Motor Neuron Disease"

Researchers have found an abnormal protein usually linked to a rare inherited form of motor neurone disease is present in all types of motor neurone disease, suggesting a common link between the different forms of the disease.





The study, published in the neuroscience journal Brain, is the first to confirm toxic changes to the protein in individuals with genetic or non-genetic forms of motor neurone disease.





Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is the most common form of motor neurone disease. Ten percent of ALS cases are hereditary, with remaining cases lacking an apparent genetic cause.





“The results suggest this abnormal protein contributes to cell death in many forms of motor neurone disease, not just rare genetic cases of motor neurone disease,” says senior author Professor Kay Double from the Brain and Mind Centre, Faculty of Medicine and Health.





“It is a big step in advancing our understanding of motor neurone disease. Our findings will direct further research and could ultimately lead to more effective treatments.”





Normally, the protein superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) protects cells, but a mutation in its gene is thought to make the protein ‘toxic’; this toxic protein form is associated with hereditary forms of ALS. Abnormal mutant SOD1 is only found in regions of the spinal cord where nerve cells die, implicating this abnormal protein in cell death.





Previous investigations into the role of toxic forms of SOD1 protein largely focussed on mutant forms of the protein and were primarily conducted using animal and cellular models of ALS.





The study, led by a team from the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre, advances our understanding of the causes of motor neurone disease by studying this abnormal protein in post-mortem tissues from patients with ALS.





“We have shown for the first time that mechanisms of disease long hypothesised to occur in animal and cellular models are present in patients with motor neurone disease,” says lead author Dr Benjamin Trist from the Brain and Mind Centre, Faculty of Medicine and Health.





“This is a significant milestone in our understanding of ALS and motor neurone disease more broadly.”





In related experiments, Professor Double and her team are also currently studying how abnormal SOD1 interacts with other disease-linked proteins in motor neurone disease. This work is in press and will be published in Acta Neuropathologica Communications.





Reference: Trist BG, Genoud S, Roudeau S, et al. Altered SOD1 maturation and post-translational modification in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis spinal cord. Brain. 2022:awac165. doi: 10.1093/brain/awac165

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.