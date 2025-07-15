We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

ADHD Symptoms May Undermine Sleep and Well-Being

Adults with ADHD traits report more insomnia and lower life satisfaction – sleep may partly explain this connection.

News  
Published: July 15, 2025 
Edited by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
Woman lying in bed at night with hand on forehead, showing signs of insomnia and restlessness.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 1 minute

Adults reporting higher levels of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) traits may experience poorer sleep and lower quality of life, according to new research published in BMJ Mental Health.


The study, led by researchers from the University of Southampton and the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience, used data from more than a thousand adults to investigate associations between ADHD characteristics, insomnia symptoms and self-reported well-being. Results suggest that insomnia may partly explain the link between ADHD symptoms and decreased life satisfaction.

Survey-based analysis of sleep and mood

The research team analyzed responses from 1,364 participants in the Netherlands Sleep Registry, an online population-based survey. The dataset included measures of ADHD traits, insomnia severity, circadian preferences, depressive symptoms and quality of life.

Individuals with more pronounced ADHD traits were more likely to report poor sleep quality, experience insomnia and favor later bedtimes and wake times. These same individuals also reported higher levels of depressive symptoms and lower overall life satisfaction.


Both ADHD traits and insomnia severity were independently associated with reduced quality of life. Further analysis indicated that the effect of ADHD traits on life satisfaction was partially mediated by insomnia symptoms.

Implications for future research

While previous studies have identified sleep problems in people diagnosed with ADHD, this research focused on ADHD traits in the general population, rather than clinical diagnoses. The authors note that the observed associations do not confirm a causal relationship, and further longitudinal studies are needed to better understand the direction and dynamics of these links.


The findings highlight the importance of considering sleep disturbances as a possible contributor to life satisfaction outcomes in adults with ADHD traits. They also suggest that addressing insomnia may be a potential avenue to explore in efforts to improve quality of life for this population.


Reference: Nair S, Deshpande N, Hill C, Cortese S, Van Someren EJW, Chellappa SL. Associations of ADHD traits, sleep/circadian factors, depression and quality of life. BMJ Ment Health. 2025;28(1):e301625. doi: 10.1136/bmjment-2025-301625


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Edited By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Editorial Assistant
Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome.
