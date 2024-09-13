ALS “Fingerprint” Diagnostic Test Achieves 98% Accuracy in Preclinical Study

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A blood test to diagnose amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) could be widely available within two years.





Currently, ALS is diagnosed through a clinical examination by a neurologist but distinguishing it from other neurological diseases requires tracking symptom progression.





This is problematic, as the average survival time in ALS is approximately three years, meaning many patients deteriorate significantly before receiving a definitive diagnosis.





Initial misdiagnosis rates range as high as 68%, delaying treatment and causing patients to be passed between specialists, increasing anxiety, unnecessary interventions, and costs.





Researchers at the Brain Chemistry Labs in Jackson, Wyoming, reported today in Brain Communications that they have identified an ALS-specific biomarker, an “ALS fingerprint,” in the blood. The biomarker of eight microRNAs (miRNAs) can be detected via a simple blood draw.





Using next-generation sequencing and real-time PCR, the team analyzed blood samples from patients with ALS, Primary Lateral Sclerosis (PLS), Parkinson’s disease (PD), and healthy individuals.

The eight microRNA ALS fingerprint accurately detects ALS with as high as 98% accuracy and can separate ALS from PLS and PD.





To confirm its reliability, the biomarker was tested across four different patient groups, in two labs, with various technicians and collection methods. The ALS fingerprint consistently produced reliable results.





Researchers believe this blood test could assist neurologists in diagnosing ALS and complement current clinical assessments.





Dr. Paul Alan Cox, Executive Director of Brain Chemistry Labs, hopes to secure a diagnostic company partnership and make this test widely available to neurologists within 18 to 24 months.





Reference: Banack SA, Dunlop RA, Mehta P, et al. A microRNA diagnostic biomarker for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Brain Commun. 2024;6(5):fcae268. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcae268





