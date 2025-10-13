Answering a Century-Old Question: How Gamma Oscillations Emerge in the Brain

Read time: 4 minutes

Waves of synchronized, coordinated neuronal activity have been observed and studied in the brain for over a century. But for the first time, Yale researchers have identified where a certain type—known as gamma activity—emerges and they have connected it to behavior.





By developing a new, much more precise approach for measuring this activity, the researchers have overcome the major challenges that have limited scientists’ understanding of what role these waves play in processing information and initiating behavior.





The findings were published Oct. 8 in Nature.





But Jessica Cardin, PhD, Gordon M. Shepherd Professor of Neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine and senior author of the study, had no intention of studying this type of brain activity. She worked on gamma waves as a postdoc, and through that work showed for the first time that you can artificially initiate these waves in the brain. But the problem was that what she refers to as “the perfect experiment” isn’t really possible with these rhythms of activity.





The way to determine what something like gamma waves or, say, a gene or a particular protein, is doing in the brain, is to break it and see what happens. You silence that one gene and see how that affects behavior, for example.





“The problem is, and always has been, that for something like an oscillation or a pattern of activity, you really can’t turn it off without affecting everything in the surrounding brain circuit,” says Cardin, who is also a member of Yale’s Wu Tsai Institute. “So when I started my own lab, I thought we’d never work in this area.”





But then one of her postdocs—Quentin Perrenoud, PhD, first author of the study—showed her some intriguing data he had collected while trying to track the flow of information through the brain while a task was undertaken. It looked a lot like gamma waves might predict behavior. So they followed the science, and their findings upend the way scientists have thought about how these waves emerge in the brain.



"It’s not quite a perfect experiment, but it’s a lot closer to a perfect experiment than we’ve ever been able to get,” says Cardin.