Autism Study Connected Brain Activity Patterns to Communication

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Why do some children with autism communicate more easily than others, even when they hear the same words?





Researchers from the University of Virginia believe the answer may lie in the brain’s electrical activity. In a new study published in Scientific Reports, they found that subtle patterns in brain activity while children listened to speech were linked to how well autistic youths communicate in everyday life.





The findings offer new clues about the biology behind autism and could one day help researchers objectively measure communication challenges and evaluate new therapies.





The research analyzed brain activity in more than 300 children and adolescents while they listened to speech. The findings suggest subtle differences in brain electrical activity may help explain why some autistic youths have greater difficulty with verbal communication than others.





The study included researchers from the University of Virginia’s schools of Medicine and Data Science, along with colleagues from Seattle Children’s Research Institute, the University of Washington, Yale University, UCLA and several other institutions.





“This is an important step toward understanding the neural mechanisms underlying communication in autism,” UVA neuroscientist Kevin Pelphrey, a coauthor of the study, said. “If we can identify reliable biological markers, they could eventually help researchers evaluate interventions more objectively and understand why communication abilities differ so widely across the autism spectrum.”





Researchers have long known that many autistic individuals experience challenges with language and communication, but the underlying brain mechanisms have remained difficult to measure. Most clinical assessments rely on behavioral observations, rather than biological indicators.





To investigate those mechanisms, the research team recorded brain activity from 306 participants aged 7 to 18, including 162 youths with autism and 144 typically developing peers. Participants wore high-density electroencephalography, or EEG, caps equipped with 128 sensors while listening to streams of spoken nonsense words designed to measure how the brain processes speech.



