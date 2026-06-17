Bilingual Brains Use a Shared Grammar System Across Languages

It’s not uncommon for bilingual speakers to mistakenly apply the grammatical rules of one language while speaking the other-for example, saying “I have 20 years” instead of “I am 20” when asked about their age.





Some may wonder if these language mashups are evidence of deeper neurological distinctions among languages: If you speak English and Spanish, for instance, do you have an English “grammatical engine” that learns and applies English rules and a Spanish one that learns and applies Spanish rules?





A new study by a team of New York University scientists finds that, in fact, bilingualism is not powered by separate grammar engines in the brain, but, rather, by a common neural system that works across languages.





“Our research suggests that brains have a single grammatical engine that fuels all of the languages we speak-rather than separate engines for each one,” explains Esti Blanco-Elorrieta, an assistant professor of psychology and neural science at NYU and the senior author of the study, which appears in JNeurosci. “We show that the same brain patterns support grammar in English and Spanish, indicating that human language may be built from neural computations that transcend any one language.”





While previous research has found neurological commonality across speakers of different languages and other NYU research has explored “bilingual brains,” less clear is how the brain builds grammar across languages in bilingual speakers.





To address this, Blanco-Elorrieta and Xuanyi Jessica Chen, an NYU doctoral student and the paper’s first author, used magnetoencephalography (MEG) to track brain activity millisecond-by-millisecond while Spanish-English bilingual speakers transformed both English and Spanish words into grammatically correct forms. For instance, participants would hear a singular form of a word (“boat” [English] or “barco” [Spanish]) and were asked to say the plural version of the term (e.g., “boats” or “barcos”).