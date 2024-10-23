Bilingualism May Help Maintain Protection From Alzheimer’s

Bilingualism has long been known to have cognitive benefits for older adults. Research shows it helping delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease by up to five years compared to monolingual adults. This is one of several lifestyle factors that may contribute to brain resilience as we age.





In a new study published in the journal Bilingualism: Language and Cognition, Concordia researchers use neuroimaging methods to examine brain resilience in regions of the brain linked to language and aging.





They found that the hippocampus in bilinguals with Alzheimer’s disease was noticeably larger than those who were monolingual when matched for age, education, cognitive function and memory.

“There was greater brain matter in the hippocampus, which is the main region in the brain for learning and memory and is highly affected by Alzheimer’s,” says the study’s lead author, PhD candidate Kristina Coulter. She co-wrote the study with Natalie Phillips, a professor in the Department of Psychology and the Concordia University Research Chair (Tier 1) in Sensory-Cognitive Health in Aging and Dementia.





The researchers compared brain characteristics of monolingual and bilingual older adults who were either cognitively normal, who were in the risk states of subjective cognitive decline or mild cognitive impairment, or who were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.





They found that while there was evidence of hippocampal atrophy between individuals with mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s who were monolingual, there was no change in hippocampal volume in bilinguals across the continuum of Alzheimer’s development.





“The brain volume in the Alzheimer’s-related area was the same across the healthy older adults, the two risk states and the Alzheimer’s disease group in the bilingual participants,” says Coulter. “This suggests that there may be some form of brain maintenance related to bilingualism.”